4 NHL Lineup Changes That Need to Happen ASAP

Harrison Barden/Getty Images

When you look at the Pittsburgh Penguins roster on paper, you get the idea that they should have the most dominant power play in the NHL due to the presence of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Jake Guentzel and even players like Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust.

But over the past two years, that simply has not been the case, as the unit has been maddeningly inconsistent, underachieved and simply failed to swing games in their favor.

If anything, it has done more to lose games at times.

The one big change the Penguins made to the unit this season was to add another future Hall of Famer by acquiring defenseman Erik Karlsson in an offseason trade with the San Jose Sharks.

The big question that came with that was how that would alter the Penguins' power-play usage, and which one of Karlsson or Letang would get the minutes on the first unit.

So far, the answer to that has been Karlsson, while Letang has been relegated to the second unit.

But here is a suggestion for the Penguins: Use both of them on the top unit.

While most teams typically go with a four-forward and one-defense alignment on their power play, there is nothing that says you can't use two defensemen. Especially when they are both as good, talented and productive as Karlsson and Letang are.

Crosby, Malkin and Guentzel are locks as forwards on the top unit, but the Penguins have not quite found a fit among Rakell, Rust and Reilly Smith as the fourth forward.

So why not scrap it and have Letang play that role along the wall, sort of similar to the role Phil Kessel used to play when he was helping the Penguins win Stanley Cups.

Letang has been a key part of that power play for years, and he is simply not getting enough minutes or getting an opportunity to make as much of an impact by getting just a handful of minutes with the second unit.

Between the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons, there were 415 players who logged at least 100 minutes of power-play time.

Letang ranked 43rd out of that group in assists per 60 minutes, 32nd in primary assists per 60 minutes and 94th in total points per 60 minutes.