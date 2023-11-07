Brewers Owner Doesn't Feel 'Betrayed' by Craig Counsell's Decision to Take Cubs Job

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Craig Counsell left Milwaukee this week to become manager of the Chicago Cubs, and while Brewers owner Mark Attanasio was left stunned by the decision, he acknowledged while speaking with reporters that he doesn't feel "betrayed."

"Definitely not betrayed," Attanasio said, per ESPN. "I'm so high on what we have that I can't imagine somebody wanting to be somewhere else. ... Our goal for our family is for me and my sons to be the stewards for the community for a long time, and then hopefully past 2050, someone else will have the same emotion for the team, the community that's very special.

"From the first day I got here, there's no place in the country like Milwaukee."

The Cubs fired manager David Ross on Monday and replaced him with Counsell, who agreed to a record-setting five-year, $40 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Counsell became a free agent on Oct. 31 when his contract with the Brewers expired, but the most likely outcome for his next move was either staying in Milwaukee or joining the New York Mets, Passan added.

Counsell had spent the last 17 years with the Brewers. He spent the final five seasons of his playing career in Milwaukee from 2007-11 before taking a job in the front office as special assistant to then-general manager Doug Melvin in 2012.

The 53-year-old was eventually hired as manager in 2015, replacing Ron Roenicke.

In his nine seasons as manager, Counsell led the Brewers to a 707-625 record, three National League Central titles and five playoff appearances, including a berth in the 2018 NL Championship Series, where they fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Attanasio confirmed that the Brewers previously offered Counsell a contract that "would have made him the highest-paid manager in baseball, both per season and the total package."

"I felt very good about that, and he made a decision to go another direction," Attanasio said.