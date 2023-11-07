MLB Rumors: Don Mattingly Among Brewers' Candidates to Replace Craig Counsell

MLB Rumors: Don Mattingly Among Brewers' Candidates to Replace Craig CounsellNovember 7, 2023
Following Craig Counsell's surprise move to the Chicago Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers find themselves searching for a new manager going into the 2024 season.
Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the list of candidates being considered by the Brewers includes former Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins skipper Don Mattingly.
Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal
Among those Brewers considering to replace Craig Counsell, according to sources briefed on club's thinking: Bench coaches Pat Murphy (MIL), Don Mattingly (TOR) and Joe Espada (HOU); Dodgers 1B coach Clayton McCullough; Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker; former Brewers 2B Rickie…
