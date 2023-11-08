WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights From Nov. 7

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights From Nov. 7November 8, 2023
Two weeks after a stunning win over Becky Lynch earned her the NXT Women's Championship, Lyra Valkyria made her return on Tuesday night.
Her first appearance since the defining victory of her career headlined a broadcast that also featured the culmination of the long feud between Von Wagner and Bron Breakker, the first Iron Survivor qualifying match and an NXT Heritage Cup defense by Noam Dar.
All on the same day that WWE announced a new five-year deal for NXT on The CW Network beginning in 2024.
Find out what happened, who emerged with momentum on their side, and how each of the night's segments graded out with this recap of the November 7 episode.
Match Card
- Von Wagner vs. Bron Breakker
- Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton
- NXT Heritage Cup: Akira Tozawa vs. Noam Dar
- Tyler Bate vs. Dijak
- NXT women's champion Lyra Valkyria's first appearance since winning the NXT Women's Championship
Announced in advance of Tuesday's show were:
NXT Heritage Cup Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Noam Dar
- Vic Joseph rightly pointed out that this week, unlike most, The Meta-Four did not have the numbers advantage with Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri at ringside.
- Joseph pointed out Tozawa's 17 titles in WWE, and that he was chasing an 18th. He did not mention that 16 of them were 24/7 Championship "reigns."
- The babyfaces recovered, with Dupri blasting Mensah with a slap and Gable and Otis laying him out to close out the segment.
After scaring Noam Dar into accepting his challenge for an NXT Heritage Cup match last week as part of Halloween Havoc, Akira Tozawa continued his training as the newest member of Alpha Academy by battling the leader of Meta-Four (also including Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, and Oro Mensah) in the night's opening match.
The first three-minute round ended without any falls, despite a last-second superplex. Dar ended that trend with a quick, cheap pinfall with a handful of tights to take a 1-0 lead. He added a few cheap shots, but not enough to force a disqualification from the referee.
Tozawa tied it up with an ankle lock at the close of the fourth round, creating a sense of urgency for the remainder of the bout, which would be fought under sudden-death rules.
With the clock ticking down Legend pulled him out of the way and Tozawa crashed to the mat below during a senton attempt. Dar retained moments later.
Without the outside interference, and what felt like a rushed match time, Dar and Tozawa could have torn the house down. As it was, this was a perfectly acceptable opener that highlighted the two factions and gave the heels a sneaky victory.
Alpha Academy looked like a big deal and Dupri continues to grow as a performer with every television outing. Good, inoffensive stuff to start the show.
Result
Dar defeated Tozawa to retain
Grade
C+
Top Moments and Takeaways
Lyra Valkyria Addressed the NXT Universe
- Valkyria got that star welcome from the fans, as well as the "you deserve it" chants to boot.
- "I know I'm not the only woman who dreamed of taking this," Valkyria said, teasing an open challenge to the locker room before Li interrupted.
- Li knocked the hell out of one of the security guards. Like, laid him out.
In her first address as the NXT Women's Champion, Lyra Valkyria did not have a chance to say much, thanks to an interruption from Xia Li.
A tense in-ring confrontation gave way to a challenge from the babyface to her prospective challenger.
This was a short, sweet segment that above all else, actually made sense.
Li has made it a point to target Becky Lynch, as witnessed last night on WWE Raw. What better way to further poke and prod at The Man than by setting her sights on her friend and protege?
Just weeks after Lynch appeared to have passed the torch in NXT to her fellow countrywoman, Li has the opportunity to dethrone her and ruin the girlhood dream of the new face of the division.
When that match will take place, though, was not revealed.
Grade
B
Top Moments and Takeaways
Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton
- Backstage, a referee emerged from Shawn Michaels' office and revealed he had been told to exercise his discretion in relation to the rules in tonight's Von Wagner-Bron Breakker match. In the background, Ava Raine was seen entering HBK's office.
- Elsewhere backstage, a confrontation led to the making of a match between Otis and Drew Gulak for later in the show.
- Strong, consistent leg work throughout to capitalize on last week's attack by Stratton.
- Stratton's "Prettiest Moonsault Ever" is more than just a name. It's spot-on.
A week after suffering a brutal assault at the hands of Tiffany Stratton, Fallon Henley sought revenge and to extinguish any chance the former women's champion had of competing in the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline on December 9 in Wednesday's qualifying match.
A good, competitive match between familiar foes saw Stratton get back to her winning ways and cash her ticket to one of the marquee matches in NXT, the Iron Survivor Challenge.
Given how brightly she shined during her feud with Becky Lynch, it makes sense to continue to push and highlight a young competitor who is quickly developing into one of the premier competitors in the division.
With that said Henley has always been a wrestler who is better than his place on the show would suggest. Break her away from Briggs and Jensen, and let her develop her own personality. From there, she will shine.
Right now, she is the victim of a loaded division, with a slew of promising young stars coming up.
Result
Stratton defeated Henley to advance to NXT Deadline
Grade
B
Top Moments and Takeaways
Von Wagner vs. Bron Breakker
- "I don't give a damn about my candy! Put him through the table, Von!" Vic Joseph exclaimed, referencing his collection of treats he keeps at the commentary table.
- Stone and Wagner shared a big embrace after the match.
Bron Breakker's violent attack on Von Wagner left the second-generation star hospitalized this past September. After steamrolling the big man's friend, Mr. Stone, Breakker found himself on the receiving end of a vengeful Wagner, who was looking to return the favor.
The match was a physical battle between two big men, that was mercifully kept short, but it lacked the intensity that took it to the next level. Given the raw emotion and hatred at play between the two, it never felt like a grand culmination of a major feud.
Breaker won, scoring the pinfall victory following the spear, but Wagner got a measure of revenge via table spot.
That part made sense. The rest of the match was a bit too...normal...for it to ever be what the storyline demanded.
Result
Breakker defeated Wagner
Grade
C+
Top Moments and Takeaways