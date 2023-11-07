Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn Misfire, Rhea Ripley's Next Feud and More WWE Raw Takes

Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn Misfire, Rhea Ripley's Next Feud and More WWE Raw TakesNovember 7, 2023
WWE Raw wasted no time building toward Survivor Series. The November 6 episode announced key matches for one of the company's biggest shows of 2023.
The Judgment Day faced their greatest challenge: The combined efforts of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. The two groups will meet inside WarGames on November 25.
Before working together, Rollins and Zayn fought for the World Heavyweight Championship. While this was a big match rushed out for the night, the two made the most of their spotlight.
Rhea Ripley will face her own Survivor Series challenge in Zoey Stark, who defeated the top women on Raw in a Battle Royal to earn her shot.
The Miz won a title opportunity of his own, barely emerging victorious in a competitive Fatal 4-Way to set the stage for a clash with Gunther.
This was an important night on the road to Survivor Series.
Major Judgment Day Shakeup Needed After WarGames
The Judgment Day did not play as much of a role on Raw as usual, but the group still controls the way the red brand is structured each week.
While WWE has teased many change-ups with the stable, nothing has come of it. JD McDonagh still hasn't even joined the group officially after five months on the frienges.
Everything has been building to Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso challenging Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and McDonagh inside WarGames at Survivor Series.
When that is done, this rivalry needs to end. Zayn and Rhodes, especially, need to move on from this feud. Rollins will still have Priest looming over him, but the story needs to evolve.
No matter whether Drew McIntyre joins the group, Bálor is kicked out or new babyfaces step up to them like DIY, The Creed Brothers and The Miz, it's time to change the focus of Raw.
Upcoming Face Turn Will Be Last Great Run of The Miz's Career
At 43 years old, The Miz is reaching the tail end of his career. Over 19 years, he has built a legacy as a reliable veteran.
A two-time WWE champion and eight-time intercontinental titleholder, he has stood near the top of the company in moments.
He has never been the top in-ring worker, but he has showed some recent innovation in his offense that has allowed him to compete with top athletes.
Challenging Gunther and Imperium will put him in a unique position for his career. In his many years, The A-Lister has rarely remained a babyface.for long.
With his extra effort in the ring lately, Miz has regained the crowd's love and will be cheered when trying to compete with the overwhelming power of The Ring General.
The Miz will not be the one to dethrone Gunther, but this story can bring him back into the spotlight and see him sold as a serious competitor for one last run. This could be the best babyface run of his career.
WWE Has Much Work to Do With Zoey Stark Ahead of Ripley Match
Zoey Stark is a talented rising star in the women's division, and she has delivered more than most in 2023 since her NXT call-up. But she is not a serious challenger to Rhea Ripley.
The Eradicator controls the Raw women's division with an iron fist. Anyone who steps up to her needs to be a loved underdog or a dominant star if they are to truly challenge her.
While talented and credible, Stark fits in neither category. She sits between the role of heel and face, and she has yet to pick up a career-defining victory on the main roster.
Over the next couple weeks, WWE will need to build her up in a serious way just to sell fans on the matchup. Otherwise, they may grow apathetic to the forthcoming Raw Women's Championship contest.
Potentially Great Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn Feud Burned on Raw
At its most successful, professional wrestling is built on hype. The best matches can draw in fans like nothing else. It rarely makes sense to rush an important match, especially for a world title.
This week, Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship for just the second time on Raw since he first won the title.
The impromptu contest was against, arguably, the most credible challenger The Visionary has faced, Sami Zayn. It was a great bout, but WWE could have done better business by waiting a few weeks to deliver it.
Instead, Rollins vs. Zayn happened with little fanfare despite delivering far beyond immediate expectations.
Hopefully, there is a plan for a rematch in the future, given the less-than-definitive finish, but the novelty of the first-time clash has come and gone.