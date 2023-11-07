Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn Misfire, Rhea Ripley's Next Feud and More WWE Raw Takes

2 of 4

At 43 years old, The Miz is reaching the tail end of his career. Over 19 years, he has built a legacy as a reliable veteran.

A two-time WWE champion and eight-time intercontinental titleholder, he has stood near the top of the company in moments.



He has never been the top in-ring worker, but he has showed some recent innovation in his offense that has allowed him to compete with top athletes.



Challenging Gunther and Imperium will put him in a unique position for his career. In his many years, The A-Lister has rarely remained a babyface.for long.



With his extra effort in the ring lately, Miz has regained the crowd's love and will be cheered when trying to compete with the overwhelming power of The Ring General.

