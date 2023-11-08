Predicting Where Top-Tier CFB Decommitments Will Land

11 of 11

Credit: 247Sports

There have been glimmers of hope for the Stanford Cardinal in coach Troy Taylor's first year, but with so much transition coming soon for the entire Pac-12, edge-rusher Naki Tuakoi decided he didn't want to go through that with Stanford.

That is, unless something changes his mind and he recommits to the team.

The 6'4", 222-pound Oakland, California native backed off his commitment to Taylor's team in late October, and he is reopening things now.

Tuakoi is a big-bodied athlete who can play with his hand down or on the second level as a rushing linebacker. There are a lot of qualities to like about him as a prospect, and while there isn't a lot known about where he's looking right now, there are intriguing possibilities.

Teams like USC, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State and others had extended offers to Tuakoi when he committed to the Cardinal. And while some classes are filling up, there are needs everywhere.

If the Trojans get heavily involved, you've got to think they would be intriguing with such a blossoming program and in major need of defensive help after the porous unit fired coordinator Alex Grinch this past week.

One team not to sleep on is the Arizona Wildcats. Coach Jedd Fisch's team was deeply involved with Tuakoi the first time around and received an official visit. Now, with the resurgence the Wildcats are experiencing, maybe he wants to be part of it.

Prediction: Arizona Wildcats

