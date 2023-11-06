Warriors to Host 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco's Chase Center

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA All-Star Game is coming to the home of the Golden State Warriors.

On Monday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the 2025 event will take place at Chase Center in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Warriors have played in the Chase Center since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The NBA also announced there will be other events during All-Star Weekend at the Moscone Convention Center, Oakland Arena and the Warriors' Oakland facility.

This is not the first time the Warriors will host the All-Star Game.

Oakland Arena hosted the 2000 event, while the 1967 one took place at the Cow Palace in Daly City. The 2000 weekend is best remembered for the one where Vince Carter put on a show during the dunk contest with an array of dazzling slams.

This season's All-Star Game will take place in the Indiana Pacers' Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 18 and will air live on TNT.

Monday's announcement comes after the NBA previously revealed ahead of the start of the 2023-24 campaign that the All-Star Game would be returning to a more traditional format that pits the best players from the Eastern Conference against the best ones from the Western Conference.

That means there will no longer be the player draft between two captains or competing toward a final target score during an untimed fourth quarter.