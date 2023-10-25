X

NBA

    2024 NBA All-Star Game Returning to East vs. West Format; No Draft or Target Score

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 25, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 19: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks draft players before the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

    The NBA is returning to a traditional format for this season's All-Star Game.

    The league announced on Wednesday that the game would return to a matchup of the Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, would eliminate the player draft and was doing away with the untimed fourth quarter Final Target Score.

    Captains will still be named, however, based on the top vote-getters from each conference.

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    The NBA today announced changes to the format for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Pacers. <a href="https://t.co/nhb3A51fC2">pic.twitter.com/nhb3A51fC2</a>

    "The theme this year is, 'Back to basketball,'" NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told reporters.

    Silver foreshadowed the changes during an appearance on ESPN's First Take last week.

    "We're looking at some potential changes in format. ... Maybe a return to something more traditional in terms of how the teams are presented," he said at the time. "We went to sort of this captain and draft notion, but historically it was East vs. West."

    First Take @FirstTake

    NBA commissioner Adam Silver is considering a return to the East vs. West format for the All-Star game 👀 <a href="https://t.co/cmFVbpkrsN">pic.twitter.com/cmFVbpkrsN</a>

    While the All-Star Game is unlikely to elicit strong feelings one way or another, given that its an exhibition game largely treated like a defense-optional scrimmage by the players as they try to avoid injury, the announced changes weren't met with much enthusiasm:

    Bill DiFilippo @billdifilippo

    hard to sum up how cool the draft/target score made the 2020 all-star game. stinks they're scrapping it because one all-star game in salt lake city was boring. <a href="https://t.co/i84cyPvEb9">https://t.co/i84cyPvEb9</a>

    Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

    NBA returns to traditional East vs. West rosters for the All-Star game. But alas, also returning to traditional, timed fourth quarters with no Elam ending. That was fun while it lasted.

    C Jackson Cowart @CJacksonCowart

    I get ditching the draft, but why would you get rid of the Elam ending? Easily the best part of the All-Star game throughout these down years. <a href="https://t.co/AwF6u96pr9">https://t.co/AwF6u96pr9</a>

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    Getting rid of the Elam ending for the All-Star game doesn't seem like a good move. Really enjoyed that format.

    The All-Star draft had also started to feel like a recruiting tool for top superstars, and it's hard to ignore that Giannis Antetokounmpo used his first reserve pick in last year's game to select Damian Lillard and not his then-teammate, Jrue Holiday. Talk about foreshadowing.

    And who could forget LeBron James' draft strategy back in 2019?

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    👀 <a href="https://t.co/ApOTmabC70">pic.twitter.com/ApOTmabC70</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Giannis accused Bron of tampering when he drafted AD 😂<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAonTNT</a>) <a href="https://t.co/CC6GXMpq3h">pic.twitter.com/CC6GXMpq3h</a>

    Davis and James would eventually become teammates on the Lakers.

    Granted, the NBA's decision to eliminate the draft—which proved to be fairly entertaining television in its short stay, given moments like the one above—may have little to do with potential tampering concerns. If players want to recruit on the sly, they don't need an All-Star Game draft to do so.

    But it's nonetheless an interesting subplot to the league's decision to go back to a traditional East vs. West format.