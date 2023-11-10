Fantasy Football Week 10: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Chigoziem Okonkwo completes the sleeper stack for this week. As noted above, Will Levis has one of the best quarterback matchups for Week 10, so two or more of his pass-catchers can reap the benefits in production.

Behind wideout DeAndre Hopkins, Okonkwo and wide receiver Kyle Philips have seen a fair number of targets as secondary pass-catching options with Levis under center. Over the past two weeks, Okonkwo has hauled in seven out of nine targets for 51 yards, while Philips has reeled in seven out of eight targets for 92 yards.

Though Philips has more volume in receiving numbers, he hasn't played more than 49 percent of the offensive snaps in any game this season. In his past two outings, he only took the field for just 26 and 30 percent of the offensive snaps. For comparison, Okonkwo has been on the field for at least 58 percent of the snaps in every game and at least 72 percent of the snaps in each of the previous three outings.