Starting Lineup Changes NBA Teams Should Think About

4 of 5

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Indiana Pacers

Current Starting Five: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Bruce Brown, Obi Toppin, Myles Turner

Diplomacy likely prevents the Pacers from demoting Mathurin after a less-than-encouraging performance out of the gate. And there's little point suggesting they bench Haliburton, Brown or Turner.

That leaves Toppin, which is fitting because Indy's second frontline spot is among its biggest long-term question marks. Aaron Nesmith is a no-brainer candidate, but the Pacers may not want to play that small. Jalen Smith emerges almost by default if that's the case, though he is 7-of-11 from deep to begin the season.

Possible combinations get more interesting if Indy is open to bringing Mathurin off the bench. Putting both Nesmith and Buddy Hield in the starting five isn't very future-focused, but it may be the most effective lineup the Pacers can feasibly deploy.

Going back to Hield could also technically open the door for Jarace Walker to start with him, but Indy doesn't seem like it's in a rush to get the rookie court time.

Milwaukee Bucks

Current Starting Five: Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Four of these names are etched in stone. And for his part, Beasley is shooting the ball well enough to maintain his hold on the fifth spot.

But with the Bucks off to a shaky defensive start, I'd be more interested in MarJon Beauchamp or Jae Crowder getting the nod, if only to see what transpires. Feel free to nominate Pat Connaughton, too—if, and only if, he's nailing his threes.

Philadelphia 76ers

Current Starting Five: Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

Jettisoning P.J. Tucker as part of the James Harden trade created a starting-lineup vacancy. Plugging it with Oubre has some merit. He's played really well, and head coach Nick Nurse can move him around defensively.

Once things settle, though, Robert Covington has my vote to take that spot. Philly's bench could use Oubre's shot-of-adrenaline cadence, and RoCo gives more defensive disruption without nuking your floor balance—in theory, anyway.