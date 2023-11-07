NFL Playoff Scenarios 2023-24 Week 10: Projected Matchups After Chargers Win vs. Jets

Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

It may still be a bit too early in the NFL season to scoreboard watch, but Monday's showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets had plenty of playoff implications in the AFC standings.

After all, both teams entered the game well within reach of the 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals for the conference's final wild-card spot. New York could have tied Joe Burrow and Co. with a victory but instead fell to 4-4 thanks to a 27-6 loss.

The Chargers are now in close pursuit of a postseason spot at 4-4 with two straight wins after a slow start, but they are still behind the top seeds in the conference.

With that in mind, here is a look at the projected playoff matchups based on the current standings following Monday's game.

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2, first-round bye, tiebreaker over Baltimore Ravens)

2. Baltimore Ravens (7-2) vs. 7. Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) vs. 6. Cleveland Browns (5-3, tiebreaker over Cincinnati Bengals)

4. Miami Dolphins (6-3) vs. 5. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3, tiebreaker over Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals)

NFC

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1, first-round bye)

2. Detroit Lions (6-2) vs. 7. Minnesota Vikings (5-4)

3. San Francisco 49ers (5-3, tiebreaker over Seattle Seahawks) vs. 6. Dallas Cowboys (5-3)

4. New Orleans Saints (5-4) vs. 5. Seattle Seahawks (5-3, tiebreaker over Dallas Cowboys)

The first thing that jumps out about the AFC standings is the overall strength of the AFC North.

That was on full display Sunday night when the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills to improve to 5-3 on the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns have the exact same record, although Pittsburgh is ahead of its two division rivals based on the head-to-head win percentage tiebreaker.

All three are chasing the 7-2 Baltimore Ravens, and there is a very real possibility that all four AFC North teams will be in the playoffs come January if they continue to play at such a high level.

Divisional contests against each other may stand in the way of that reality, but it could happen as long as they all take care of business against other competition.

As for the NFC, the potential matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs would be a treat for fans.

Not only are they traditional rivals with storied histories of success, but there will also be no shortage of underlying storylines. San Francisco eliminated Dallas in each of the last two postseasons, and the 49ers also handled the Cowboys with ease during a 42-10 victory in October.

It wasn't the game but the ensuing headlines after the contest that stood out the most and would serve as the backdrop for a playoff rematch.

George Kittle wore a shirt that said "F--k Dallas" under his jersey during the game, and Micah Parsons addressed it on B/R's The Edge with Micah Parsons by saying, "I just feel like he's making it way more personal than it had to be. Kittle's my guy, but I'mma say this—laugh now, cry later. We've got something for that. Just trust. If we see them again, just trust."

Yet Deebo Samuel then appeared on Up & Adams and responded to Parsons by saying, "It was already personal before the game started. 42 to 10, I don't think you wanna see us again. It might be a little bit worse."