Report: 49ers' George Kittle May Be Fined for Wearing 'F--k Dallas' Shirt vs. Cowboys

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

George Kittle turned heads when he wore a shirt under his jersey during Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys that said "F--k Dallas," but the move could end up costing him.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL may fine the San Francisco 49ers tight end under a league rule that says personal messages can lead to a fine of $10,927.

The shirt led to some back-and-forths off the field as well.

Micah Parsons addressed it on The Edge with Micah Parsons and said, "I just feel like he's making it way more personal than it had to be. Kittle's my guy, but I'mma say this—laugh now, cry later. We've got something for that. Just trust. If we see them again, just trust."

Deebo Samuel then appeared on Up & Adams and responded to Parsons' comments by saying, "It was already personal … 42 to 10, I don't think you wanna see us again. It might be a little bit worse."

Frankly, it's hard to argue with Samuel's assertion.

San Francisco already eliminated the Cowboys in the playoffs in the past two seasons, which set the stage for a potential revenge game on Sunday. The opposite of that unfolded, as the 49ers steamrolled Dallas on the way to a 42-10 victory.

Kittle backed up his trash talk with three touchdown catches, while the 49ers defense stymied Dallas throughout the game. Dak Prescott was just 14-of-24 for 153 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, while the rushing attack managed just three yards per carry on 19 attempts.

In fairness to the Cowboys, the 49ers might be the best team in the league.

They are 5-0 with four of their victories coming by at least 18 points. The Los Angeles Rams are the only ones to stay within single digits of a roster that is filled with stars in Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Kittle, Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Fred Warner and more.