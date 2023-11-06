MLB Rumors: Red Sox FA Justin Turner Tops Diamondbacks' Wishlist After World Series

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

As they look to retool following a disappointing loss in the World Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly looking into adding former Boston Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner in free agency, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale reported that the organization is "desperately" trying to bring in a third baseman and the 38-year-old is apparently at the top of their wish list.

Turner—a former World Series Champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers—exercised his opt out clause after spending just one season with the Red Sox.

