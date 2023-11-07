BBWAA Awards 2023: Full List of Finalists Announced + Reaction

BBWAA Awards 2023: Full List of Finalists Announced + ReactionNovember 7, 2023
The 2023 MLB campaign officially came to an end last week when the Texas Rangers were crowned World Series champions, and now it's time to turn the page to awards season.
The Baseball Writers' Association of America revealed the finalists for its year-end awards on Monday.
American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year
- Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians
- Triston Casas, Boston Red Sox
- Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year
- Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
- James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Kodai Senga, New York Mets
American League Manager of the Year
- Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers
- Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays
- Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles
National League Manager of the Year
- Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers
- Skip Schumaker, Miami Marlins
- Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves
American League Cy Young
- Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
- Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays
- Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins
National League Cy Young
- Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Blake Snell, San Diego Padres
- Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants
American League MVP
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
- Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
- Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
National League MVP
- Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
- Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
The world-champion Rangers were well-represented, with Bruce Bochy in the running for Manager of the Year and Corey Seager and Marcus Semien vying for AL MVP.
kennedi landry @kennlandry
- Bruce Bochy named a finalist for AL Manager of the Year (Kevin Cash, Brandon Hyde) <br><br>- Corey Seager and Marcus Semien both finalists for AL MVP (Shohei Ohtani)<br><br>- Josh Jung NOT a finalist for AL Rookie of the Year (Tanner Bibee, Triston Casas, Gunnar Henderson)
Interestingly enough, both MVP races feature a pair of teammates: Texas' Seager and Semien and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. However, they will all face stiff competition from the other finalist in their respective leagues.
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. established himself as the favorite for NL MVP with a historic 2023 campaign. He became the first player ever to record over 40 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season. He led the majors with 73 steals, 217 hits, 149 runs scored and 383 total bases while also ranking second with a .337 batting average, fifth with 41 home runs and tied for eighth with 106 RBI. It would be a massive surprise if he doesn't take home the trophy.
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani's 2022 season was cut short by Tommy John surgery, but he still enjoyed an incredibly impressive season with a .304 batting average, 44 home runs and 95 RBI at the plate and a 10-5 record, a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts on the mound. It's his third straight season as an MVP finalist, and the 2021 winner could add another trophy to his case.
The Cy Young Award races have two clear front runners in New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole and San Diego Padres ace Blake Snell. Cole was dominant from start to finish with a 15-4 record and an AL-best 2.63 ERA with 222 strikeouts. This could be the year the two-time AL Cy Young runner-up finally takes home the hardware.
Snell, who wasn't selected to the All-Star Game this year, led the majors with a 2.25 ERA and ranked second with 234 strikeouts while posting a 14-9 record. He could be on his way to his second Cy Young Award after winning in 2018 when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. Surprisingly, he won't be challenged by Braves starter Spencer Strider, who led the majors with 20 wins and 281 strikeouts.
Brandon Wile @Brandon_N_Wile
Spencer Strider somehow isn't an NL Cy Young finalist <br><br>He struck out 44 batters more than any other pitcher<br><br>Finished 1st in NL in xERA and FIP, 2nd in fWAR, 4th in WHIP and opponent average<br><br>12th in ERA was likely the deciding factor, but he was the most dominant SP
The BBWA will begin revealing the winners on Nov. 13, starting with the Rookie of the Year awards. Managers of the Year will be announced on Nov. 14, followed by the Cy Young and MVP reveals on Nov. 15 and 16.