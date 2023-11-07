BBWAA Awards 2023: Full List of Finalists Announced + Reaction

Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The 2023 MLB campaign officially came to an end last week when the Texas Rangers were crowned World Series champions, and now it's time to turn the page to awards season.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America revealed the finalists for its year-end awards on Monday.

American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year

Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians

Triston Casas, Boston Red Sox

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year

Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Kodai Senga, New York Mets

American League Manager of the Year

Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers

Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles

National League Manager of the Year

Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers

Skip Schumaker, Miami Marlins

Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves

American League Cy Young

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays

Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins

National League Cy Young

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

Blake Snell, San Diego Padres

Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

American League MVP

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

National League MVP

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

The world-champion Rangers were well-represented, with Bruce Bochy in the running for Manager of the Year and Corey Seager and Marcus Semien vying for AL MVP.

Interestingly enough, both MVP races feature a pair of teammates: Texas' Seager and Semien and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. However, they will all face stiff competition from the other finalist in their respective leagues.

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. established himself as the favorite for NL MVP with a historic 2023 campaign. He became the first player ever to record over 40 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season. He led the majors with 73 steals, 217 hits, 149 runs scored and 383 total bases while also ranking second with a .337 batting average, fifth with 41 home runs and tied for eighth with 106 RBI. It would be a massive surprise if he doesn't take home the trophy.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani's 2022 season was cut short by Tommy John surgery, but he still enjoyed an incredibly impressive season with a .304 batting average, 44 home runs and 95 RBI at the plate and a 10-5 record, a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts on the mound. It's his third straight season as an MVP finalist, and the 2021 winner could add another trophy to his case.

The Cy Young Award races have two clear front runners in New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole and San Diego Padres ace Blake Snell. Cole was dominant from start to finish with a 15-4 record and an AL-best 2.63 ERA with 222 strikeouts. This could be the year the two-time AL Cy Young runner-up finally takes home the hardware.

Snell, who wasn't selected to the All-Star Game this year, led the majors with a 2.25 ERA and ranked second with 234 strikeouts while posting a 14-9 record. He could be on his way to his second Cy Young Award after winning in 2018 when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. Surprisingly, he won't be challenged by Braves starter Spencer Strider, who led the majors with 20 wins and 281 strikeouts.