Why New York Rangers Are atop Metro—and How They Can Keep Rolling Despite Fox Injury

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Speaking of injuries, what are the Rangers really looking at with Fox, Chytil and Shesterkin out for varying amounts of time?

With Fox nursing a lower-body injury on long-term injured reserve, he'll be out until at least November 29, when the Rangers face off against the Red Wings again. You'd think the most likely swap is more of Fox's partner Miller working with captain Jacob Trouba at both even strength and the penalty kill.

Miller and Trouba already lead the Rangers in time on ice since Fox's penalty-killing time has decreased this season, so perhaps at least the penalty kill and holding things down in the Rangers' zone won't be too difficult of a transition without Fox.

The biggest challenge on a Fox-less Rangers team is finding ways to keep moving the puck, most notably through the neutral zone. Look out for puck movement against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Then you've got first-line center Chytil out with an upper-body injury on regular injured reserve, meaning he'll be out for at least a week but potentially more. Perhaps Vincent Trocheck sneaks in on that first line, perhaps it's the tried-and-true Mika Zibanejad, perhaps it's a committee approach down the middle, or perhaps the entire lines will change. It looks like Blake Wheeler's getting a shot at the "first line" next to Zibanejad and Kreider, and if there's any time to go for it and see what a modern-day Wheeler is working with, why not now?

You never want to see anyone get injured at any time in the season, but it's an inevitability in the sport. While the Rangers are already at the top and have at least a semblance of a cushion, now is as good a time as ever to swap the lines in and out and try to get a spark out of the less productive guys.

With this iteration of the Rangers, you know Kreider is going to tap it in on the power play. You know Shesterkin is going to be one of the best goaltenders in the league. You know Fox is one of the most dynamic defensemen, and Zibanejad is reliable, and Panarin will make the plays.