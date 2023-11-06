Mets Rumors: MLB Execs Expect Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Sign Contract with NYM

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

A year after signing starting pitcher Kodai Senga, the New York Mets are reportedly believed to be the favorites to land another international superstar this offseason.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, "rival executives believe" Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto will "wind up signing with the Mets."

Nightengale noted that Yamamoto is likely to fetch a contract that will earn more money than Senga and Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida combined, as they were the most coveted players on the international market last offseason. There's an expectation that Yamamoto will "receive at least $200 million" and he will be the most sought-after free-agent pitcher alongside San Diego Padres ace Blake Snell.

The Orix Buffaloes said after Sunday's Game 7 loss to the Hashin Tigers in the Japan Series that Yamamoto will be allowed to move to MLB under the player posting system.

"I'd like to thank my team for accepting my request," Yamamoto said after the 7-1 loss.

The 25-year-old started two games in the Japan Series, which is the World Series equivalent for Japanese baseball. He gave up seven runs in Game 1 but bounced back in a big way in Game 6 by throwing a complete game with one earned run and a Japan Series record 14 strikeouts on 138 pitches.

A right-handed pitcher with a wide array of breaking balls in his arsenal, Yamamoto has a career record of 70-29. He went 16-6 this season with a 1.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 164 innings of work.