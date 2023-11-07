Buying or Selling Leaps Forward for Kakko, Lafreniere, Recent NHL Top-10 Picks

1 of 7

Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Rangers are off to a fantastic start under new head coach Peter Laviolette, but the success or failure of this era will largely hinge on the development of recent top-two picks Alexis Lafreniere (No. 1 overall in 2020) and Kaapo Kakko (No. 2 overall in 2019).

When a team is fortunate enough to land picks at that spot, it is essential that they get cornerstone players who become stars.

To this point, the Rangers have not received that, continuing a disturbing organizational trend where they are unable to develop talented young forwards.

Let's start with Lafreniere.

Even though he is still only 22 years old, it is important to keep in mind that he is already in his fourth year in the league and played more than 225 regular-season games. He is quickly becoming a veteran, and that means he is also rapidly transitioning from "prospect" to "suspect" given the lack of overall production.

He entered the season as one of the least productive first overall picks of the modern era, averaging just 0.42 points per game. Of the 13 forwards picked No. 1 overall between 2005 and 2022, that was the lowest per-game average through their first three seasons. Even lower than Nail Yakupov, one of the biggest No. 1 busts in recent memory.

The only thing that Lafreniere has had going for him—and still has going for him this season—is that he has done a decent job scoring goals at even strength, averaging a very respectable 0.90 goals per 60 minutes of five-on-five play.

The concern with that is it is the only thing he has done well at the NHL level, and almost all of that goal production is driven by an extremely high shooting percentage. The ability to generate chances, his shot volume, and his ability to carry a line on his own have not really been up to par for a top pick. That is exactly how his 2023-24 season is playing out so far.

He has four goals on 16 shots but is actually averaging fewer shots on goal per game than he did a year ago while playing an extra minute per game.