Cody Bellinger Rumors: Cubs Free Agent Drawing 'Strong Interest' from Blue Jays

Cody Bellinger Rumors: Cubs Free Agent Drawing 'Strong Interest' from Blue JaysNovember 6, 2023
John Fisher/Getty Images
The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly have "strong interest" in signing free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Blue Jays plan to pursue Bellinger as they seek a left-handed bat for their lineup.
