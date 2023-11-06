X

MLB

    Cody Bellinger Rumors: Cubs Free Agent Drawing 'Strong Interest' from Blue Jays

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 6, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 30: Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs hits a run-scoring double in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on September 30, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
    John Fisher/Getty Images

    The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly have "strong interest" in signing free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger.

    Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Blue Jays plan to pursue Bellinger as they seek a left-handed bat for their lineup.

