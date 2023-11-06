X

    Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Giants, Rangers Join Yankees, Dodgers, More MLB Teams Eying FA

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 6, 2023

    ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels holds the 2023 Los Angeles Angels Most Valuable Player trophy before a game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 30, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Shohei Ohtani won't pitch during the 2024 season, but he's not about to lack for suitors on the open market.

    Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all set to make an effort to sign the two-way superstar.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

