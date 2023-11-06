College Football Odds Week 11: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

College Football Odds Week 11: Early Locks and Best Bets on the ScheduleNovember 6, 2023
The Liberty Flames offense has been a cash machine for college football bettors over the last month.
Liberty enters Week 11 with a three-game winning streak to the over.
The Flames should not slow down on Saturday at home against the Old Dominion Monarchs. In fact, they could achieve even more success against one of the weaker teams in the Group of Five leagues.
Wins are even more important for the Flames in November, as they are in competition for the Group of Five New Years' Six bowl berth. One loss from the Tulane Green Wave could mean Liberty plays on one of the biggest stages in the sport.
The exact opposite type of game could play out in Orlando on Saturday, especially with the Oklahoma State Cowboys coming off an emotional high.
OK State typically scores in the 20s anyway, so its high over/under for the clash with the UCF Knights should be looked at from only one angle.
Old Dominion at No. 25 Liberty (Over 57.5)
Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Liberty cracked the AP Top 25 on Sunday thanks to some recent explosiveness on offense.
The Flames posted over 40 points in each of their last three games, all of which easily hit the over set for those contests.
It should not be a surprise to see Liberty scoring at will with Jamey Chadwell now as head coach. He achieved a wealth of success while with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers with the same offensive style.
Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter has nine touchdown passes, two 100-yard rushing games and a completion percentage over 60 over the last three games.
The red-hot Salter should put up plenty more points against an Old Dominion defense that let up 58 points in the last two weeks against two of the Sun Belt's best teams.
The Monarchs should have some offensive success of their own as well to push the total well past its set mark. Liberty let up 94 points in the last three weeks.
No. 15 Oklahoma State at UCF (Under 64)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Oklahoma State will be one of the more popular teams to fade in Week 11.
The Cowboys are coming off a win in the final edition of Bedlam as we know it and hit the road to face UCF for the first time in Big 12 play.
The 15th-ranked team in the country could struggle to get rolling in the first half against a UCF team that desperately needs a win. The Knights are 1-5 in Big 12 play.
UCF's defense allowed over 30 points in all of its conference losses, but none of those matchups featured the situation OK State is in.
OK State lost the week after Bedlam in 2022 behind a meager 19-point effort against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Two years ago, Mike Gundy's team put up just 16 points in the Big 12 Championship Game one week after beating Oklahoma.
It may take a quarter or two for OK State to get going on offense, and while that works itself out, the defense should play well against the turnover-prone John Rhys Plumlee, who has three multi-interception games in 2023.
A slow first half in which OK State works on waking up on offense and UCF fails to move the ball could kill any over bet before halftime.
Auburn at Arkansas (-3)
Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
The Arkansas Razorbacks found new life on offense.
Arkansas turned in a 39-point performance against the Florida Gators in Week 10 after firing offensive coordinator Dan Enos.
The overtime win came two weeks after the Razorbacks put up just three points in a home loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
K.J. Jefferson and Co. need to carry over their offensive momentum to keep up their chase for bowl eligibility. Arkansas needs to win out to reach a bowl.
The Auburn Tigers possess the same motivation as Arkansas, but they could struggle to slow down Jefferson, if the Razorbacks offense looks the same as it did in Week 10.
Auburn let up 75 points in two road losses, and its only triumph away from home came against the Vanderbilt Commodores, the worst team in the SEC.
An improved Arkansas team at home should be trusted more than an Auburn side still going through some issues under first-year head coach Hugh Freeze.
