College Football Odds Week 11: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Oklahoma State will be one of the more popular teams to fade in Week 11.

The Cowboys are coming off a win in the final edition of Bedlam as we know it and hit the road to face UCF for the first time in Big 12 play.

The 15th-ranked team in the country could struggle to get rolling in the first half against a UCF team that desperately needs a win. The Knights are 1-5 in Big 12 play.

UCF's defense allowed over 30 points in all of its conference losses, but none of those matchups featured the situation OK State is in.

OK State lost the week after Bedlam in 2022 behind a meager 19-point effort against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Two years ago, Mike Gundy's team put up just 16 points in the Big 12 Championship Game one week after beating Oklahoma.

It may take a quarter or two for OK State to get going on offense, and while that works itself out, the defense should play well against the turnover-prone John Rhys Plumlee, who has three multi-interception games in 2023.