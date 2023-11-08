8 Coaches Likely to Be Hot Commodities in College Football Hiring Cycle

4 of 7

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

In all likelihood, Dan Lanning will be back in Oregon for the 2024 season. But in terms of young coaches generating huge impressions, he is likely to be considered for a handful of jobs if they come open.

The former Georgia defensive coordinator has settled in beautifully in Eugene, winning 18 of his first 22 games. Despite the loss to Washington earlier this year, Oregon could be primed for a trip to the playoff this year.

At just 37 years old, Lanning could be an interesting option for Texas A&M if it moves on from Jimbo Fisher. In fact, any key job that opens up is likely to at least consider Lanning given what he's done in his young coaching career.