8 Coaches Likely to Be Hot Commodities in College Football Hiring CycleNovember 8, 2023
8 Coaches Likely to Be Hot Commodities in College Football Hiring Cycle
Although the silly season in college football has started off slow, make no mistake about it: Change is coming, and it's coming soon.
In a matter of weeks, a number of college football programs will part ways with their head coach. Each change will set off a chain reaction, and the path to a replacement will begin almost immediately. (In many places, this process is already well underway.)
Candidates with varying levels of experience across the country will be considered for several jobs. Some have a head coaching track record; others are coordinators making a name for themselves at programs enjoying success.
Here's a look at some names to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.
Ryan Grubb
Last offseason, Nick Saban tried to lure Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to Alabama. He declined, choosing to stay with the Huskies instead.
With QB Michael Penix Jr. and wideout Rome Odunze returning, that decision made sense.
Perhaps it will be different this offseason, though. The Huskies currently own the nation's No. 4 scoring offense, and Grubb is likely to be a popular name for teams in search of a jolt. He has done wonders with this offense and the quarterback.
Given the direction the sport is headed, it wouldn't be shocking to see others want this blueprint.
With Penix set to leave, Grubb might be in a position to look around. Although considering he now makes $2 million per season to coach offense, he might just wait for the right offer.
Lance Leipold
Let's cut to the chase: Michigan State should do everything it possibly can to hire Lance Leipold. Roll out the red carpet, outline the vision and get that checkbook ready.
Even that might not be enough to lure away a coach who has seen his profile blossom over the past two seasons. Leipold has brought Kansas from a CFB doormat to a factor in the Big 12 in about 15 months, and others are taking note.
In fact, he has done much of his work this year despite not having his starting QB for a good chunk of the year. What a coach.
Although Leipold was given a new contract last winter, he's likely to get a new one from the school—or someone else—in short order.
Sherrone Moore and Jesse Minter
We're doubling up on this next one, and admittedly there's some fine print surrounding the future.
As a sign-stealing scandal consumes the spotlight in Ann Arbor, it's unclear how deep this situation went and who was involved. Perhaps this will cool the interest in offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore or defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
Or maybe needy teams will evaluate these two for what they've done on the field, which isn't really up for debate.
Offensively, Moore has guided Michigan to the nation's No. 5 scoring offense. On defense, Minter is currently leading the top scoring defense in America. Both also coached one game during Jim Harbaugh's suspension earlier this season.
There's a lot to like about both coaches, and Michigan State and Northwestern could give both a look at some point. Stay tuned.
Dan Lanning
In all likelihood, Dan Lanning will be back in Oregon for the 2024 season. But in terms of young coaches generating huge impressions, he is likely to be considered for a handful of jobs if they come open.
The former Georgia defensive coordinator has settled in beautifully in Eugene, winning 18 of his first 22 games. Despite the loss to Washington earlier this year, Oregon could be primed for a trip to the playoff this year.
At just 37 years old, Lanning could be an interesting option for Texas A&M if it moves on from Jimbo Fisher. In fact, any key job that opens up is likely to at least consider Lanning given what he's done in his young coaching career.
When Alabama eventually has to tackle the impossible task of replacing Nick Saban, and it likely won't be this year, it could do a whole lot worse than Lanning.
Jamey Chadwell
From Charleston Southern to Coastal Carolina to Liberty, Jamey Chadwell has won everywhere he's been. And over the last four seasons, his teams are 39-6.
Although he's in his first year at Liberty, he's creating quite a first impression.
The Flames are 9-0, and there's a reasonable chance they finish the regular season unbeaten. As a result, the 46-year-old should be in position as a candidate for many Power Five jobs that open.
Chadwell received a massive pay bump to come to Liberty, which has the resources to give him a raise if it comes to it. Either way, if you're a Power Five team looking for a winning coach, he has to be near the top of any list.
Rich Rodriguez
Remember him?
Rich Rodriguez is very much a factor in college football once again, powering Jacksonville State to impressive seasons in 2022 and 2023.
This, of course, is not his rodeo. The 60-year-old coached at West Virginia, leading the program to a slew of tremendous years. He also coached at Arizona and Michigan. The results in Ann Arbor were, well, mixed.
Still, he knows offense, he's experienced and is doing a lot with a lot less at his current job. While he might not receive interest at key positions, it wouldn't shock to see a handful of Power Five schools kick the tires on a candidate with more experience than just about any other available candidate.
Barry Odom
On the topic of familiar faces finding success in new places, enter Barry Odom.
Now the head coach at UNLV, he has done a tremendous job turning around a football program that has struggled mightily in recent years.
For some perspective, the Rebels have already won seven games this season. They have won eight games only once since 2000, which is to say this isn't normal.
That work coupled with Odom's previous head coaching experience at Missouri should be enough to generate some calls. His defensive expertise alone will likely be a desired commodity, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him make his way back into Power Five sooner than later.