Eagles' Jalen Hurts on Knee Injury: Don't Think the Bye Could 'Come at a Better Time'November 6, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been bothered by a knee injury for the past few weeks, making the team's upcoming bye in Week 10 a nice chance for him to let it heal.
Speaking to reporters after Sunday's thrilling 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Hurts said that "selfishly" for himself the bye week couldn't have "come at a better time."
Hurts and the Eagles have been very coy about what's been going on with his knee over the past few weeks. The 2022 NFL MVP runner-up hasn't shown up on the injury report this season.
Prior to last week's game against the Washington Commanders, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio) said Hurts is "fine" and has been dealing with a bone bruise for about four weeks.
The injury was aggravated in Philadelphia's Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins when Hurts took a helmet to the knee. He wore a knee brace during the game to maintain stability.
There was a moment against the Cowboys when it looked like Hurts may have done more damage to his knee. He took a hit to the area from Dallas defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence near the end of the first half and stayed on the ground for a moment before limping off the field.
Hurts did stay in the game and made a handoff to Kenneth Gainwell on a third-down play. He went to the locker room early with only a few seconds remaining in the second quarter after the Eagles punted the ball.
Hurts finished the game 17-of-23 for 207 yards two touchdowns through the air and 36 rushing yards plus a score on the ground.
The Eagles head into the bye with the NFL's best record at 8-1. They will enter the toughest part of the schedule coming out of their break with games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks from Weeks 11 through 15.