Eagles' Jalen Hurts on Knee Injury: Don't Think the Bye Could 'Come at a Better Time'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been bothered by a knee injury for the past few weeks, making the team's upcoming bye in Week 10 a nice chance for him to let it heal.

Speaking to reporters after Sunday's thrilling 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Hurts said that "selfishly" for himself the bye week couldn't have "come at a better time."

Hurts and the Eagles have been very coy about what's been going on with his knee over the past few weeks. The 2022 NFL MVP runner-up hasn't shown up on the injury report this season.

Prior to last week's game against the Washington Commanders, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio) said Hurts is "fine" and has been dealing with a bone bruise for about four weeks.

The injury was aggravated in Philadelphia's Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins when Hurts took a helmet to the knee. He wore a knee brace during the game to maintain stability.

There was a moment against the Cowboys when it looked like Hurts may have done more damage to his knee. He took a hit to the area from Dallas defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence near the end of the first half and stayed on the ground for a moment before limping off the field.

Hurts did stay in the game and made a handoff to Kenneth Gainwell on a third-down play. He went to the locker room early with only a few seconds remaining in the second quarter after the Eagles punted the ball.

Hurts finished the game 17-of-23 for 207 yards two touchdowns through the air and 36 rushing yards plus a score on the ground.