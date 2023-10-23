Eagles' Jalen Hurts Wore Knee Brace for Injury, Will 'Be Fine' After Dolphins Win

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played with a knee brace in Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins but is expected to be "fine" moving forward.

Hurts threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in the Eagles' 31-17 victory. He carried the ball 11 times for 21 yards and a touchdown, though a good chunk of those carries were the so-called "tush push" for short-yardage gains.

"Our style of play, sometimes he scrambles out and may get nicked up," right tackle Lane Johnson told reporters. "But he does a good job. He never really shows it or complains or anything."

Hurts did not disclose when he suffered the injury, though he did note it did not take place against Miami. He was hit several times during last week's loss to the New York Jets, which featured an uncharacteristically sloppy performance from one of the league's premier quarterbacks.

Given how heavily the Eagles rely on Hurts' legs, both as a scrambler and for short-yardage gains, his injury will be worth monitoring. Philadelphia cannot afford to be without him for any extended period, but the team also is unlikely to alter its offense to suddenly turn Hurts into a pocket passer.