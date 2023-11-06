Early Predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2023 Match Card After Crown Jewel Results

Early Predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2023 Match Card After Crown Jewel ResultsNovember 6, 2023
WWE heads to Chicago on Saturday, November 25 for its annual Survivor Series premium live event, headlined by the return of War Games.
The specialty match is a favorite of fans across the globe, but exactly who will compete in the match and which stories will culminate as part of the annual spectacular?
Find out with these early predictions for the monumental show.
Predicted Match Card
- War Games: Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and a mystery partner vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor) and JD McDonagh
- World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
- LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa
- United States Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul (c)
- Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz vs. Gunther (c)
- Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane
LA Knight Bounces Back
LA Knight may not have dethroned Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Saturday at Crown Jewel but he did leave the match better than he entered it.
Even in defeat, Knight earned respect as a legitimate main event talent, thanks to a strong showing in the biggest match of his career. From a creative standpoint, The Megastar was adequately protected by way of incessant interference and a great near-fall in which he kicked out of Reigns' vaunted spear.
At Survivor Series, he will bounce back, getting back to his winning ways. To do that, he exorcised his Bloodline demons by defeating Solo Sikoa, himself coming off a momentous night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in which he defeated John Cena about as decisively as one possibly can.
With Sikoa strong, Knight can beat him and it will mean more than it otherwise might have and set The Megastar up to finish out a career year on the right foot.
Sure, there is an argument to be made that booking that match and outcome will only serve to weaken Sikoa after a big win, but The Enforcer of The Bloodline can recover quickly with a few displays of badassery.
Knight beating him means more for the hottest babyface in the company.
War Games
The Judgment Day has run roughshod over the Raw brand for the last year, drawing the ire and fury of Superstars from Cody Rhodes to Jey Uso to Sami Zayn.
At Survivor Series, they will face the consequences for their attempted dominance over the red brand when they compete in War Games.
JD McDonagh will likely join Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest, and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, to battle the aforementioned babyfaces in the main event of the night.
It is a feud deserving of the match type and one that should help wrap up the overarching Raw storyline, allowing the brand to move on creatively.
The talent involved is off the charts and the crowd in Chicago will likely be red-hot.
Most interestingly is the idea of a mystery partner for Rhodes, Uso, and Zayn.
With Seth Rollins mixed up with Drew McIntyre in their rivalry over the World Heavyweight Championship, The American Nightmare will need to recruit a partner to combat the greatest threat to the Raw brand.
The band Rev Theory has spent months teasing "Orton Voices" and sharing and reposting rumors and reports of Randy Orton's impending return.
Add to that Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp's report that WWE has been planning on having Orton back by Survivor Series and there is every reason to believe that the future Hall of Famer will play a role in this year's show.
What bigger, better way to incorporate him into the event than by having his former protege recruit him to stand by his, Uso's, and Zayn's side against the hated heel faction?
Best of all, his return adds gravity to the main event and gives the show that major, newsworthy occurrence to hype across social media and generate buzz around.
That the match would probably be quite excellent only enhances the reasoning for this to be the marquee bout around which the event is built.