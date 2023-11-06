Early Predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2023 Match Card After Crown Jewel Results

3 of 3

The Judgment Day has run roughshod over the Raw brand for the last year, drawing the ire and fury of Superstars from Cody Rhodes to Jey Uso to Sami Zayn.

At Survivor Series, they will face the consequences for their attempted dominance over the red brand when they compete in War Games.

JD McDonagh will likely join Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest, and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, to battle the aforementioned babyfaces in the main event of the night.

It is a feud deserving of the match type and one that should help wrap up the overarching Raw storyline, allowing the brand to move on creatively.

The talent involved is off the charts and the crowd in Chicago will likely be red-hot.

Most interestingly is the idea of a mystery partner for Rhodes, Uso, and Zayn.

With Seth Rollins mixed up with Drew McIntyre in their rivalry over the World Heavyweight Championship, The American Nightmare will need to recruit a partner to combat the greatest threat to the Raw brand.

The band Rev Theory has spent months teasing "Orton Voices" and sharing and reposting rumors and reports of Randy Orton's impending return.

Add to that Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp's report that WWE has been planning on having Orton back by Survivor Series and there is every reason to believe that the future Hall of Famer will play a role in this year's show.

What bigger, better way to incorporate him into the event than by having his former protege recruit him to stand by his, Uso's, and Zayn's side against the hated heel faction?

Best of all, his return adds gravity to the main event and gives the show that major, newsworthy occurrence to hype across social media and generate buzz around.