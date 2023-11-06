MLB MVP 2023: Odds, Predictions for Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuña Jr. in AL, NL Races

1 of 2

AL MVP Odds*

Shohei Ohtani (-20,000) Corey Seager (+2,000) Julio Rodriguez (+5,000) Marcus Semien (+15,000) Bobby Witt Jr. (+20,000)

*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (h/t Covers.com) as of September 25, when they went off the board.

It is a testament to the season Shohei Ohtani had that he managed to remain the overwhelming favorite for American League MVP despite an arm injury that ended his season prematurely.

The two-way player ended 2023 with 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, and a .304 average at the plate. On the mound, he went 10-5, with and ERA of 3.15, 167 strikeouts, and an opponent average of .184.

He was the most buzzworthy player in baseball and may very well have challenged Aaron Judge's 62-home run performance from a year ago had he remained healthy through the end of the season.

A player with skill the likes of which we may never see again, the AL was Ohtani's world and everyone else was simply living in it.

He will win that league's MVP award, the second of his career, before focusing on free agency and signing with a new team in what may very well end up a historic deal.