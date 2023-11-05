MLB Rumors: Rays GM Peter Bendix to Be Marlins' Head of Baseball Ops

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins are reportedly have found their next front-office leader.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Tampa Bay Rays general manager Peter Bendix has informed the team that he is leaving to become the Marlins' next head of baseball operations. Rosenthal added that former Boston Red Sox lead executive Chaim Bloom was an early target for the position, but he declined to make himself a candidate.

Bendix is a front-office lifer who began as an intern with the Rays in 2009. He was promoted to vice president in 2019 before being named GM in December 2021.

The Marlins' search for a new president of baseball operations led to the departure of GM Kim Ng last month. Ng, who was the first female GM of a team in any of the four major North American sports leagues, declined the mutual option on her contract for the 2024 season.

"Last week [Marlins owner Bruce Sherman] and I discussed his plan to reshape the Baseball Operations department. In our discussions, it became apparent that we were not completely aligned on what that should look like and I felt it best to step away," Ng said at the time of her departure.

The Marlins went 84-78 this season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Miami lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card Series, but the team is believed to have a bright future.