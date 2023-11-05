Video: Joey Votto Says He Has 'Gratitude' for Reds After Contract Option Declined

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Joey Votto said an emotional goodbye to Cincinnati Sunday after 17 seasons with the Reds.

Votto thanked the Cincinnati community in a video posted the day after the Reds declined the veteran first baseman's 2024 club option.

"After yesterday's news, I just wanted to say thank you," Votto said. "If this is the last time I'll play as a Cincinnati Red, I want to speak out loud my gratitude."

Votto played in 2,056 games for the Reds between 2007 and 2003 in what he called "the best stretch of my entire life."

"I'll always be a Cincinnati Red," Votto said. "The memories are endless. The growth as an individual, I'm so thankful."

Votto was named an All-Star six times, most recently in 2018. His first nomination came during in 2020, when he was named NL MVP after leading the league with a .424 on-base percentage.

The following campaign, Votto won the 2011 Gold Glove Award after ranking third in the NL with a .996 fielding percentage. He was the first Reds first baseman in history to win the award.

The Reds declined Votto's $20 million contract option for 2024 while offering him a $7 million buyout, making Votto a free agent for the first time in his MLB career.