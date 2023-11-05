MLB Rumors: Former Mets Manager Buck Showalter Among Finalists for Angels' Vacancy

Al Bello/Getty Images

On the hunt for his next managerial position, Buck Showalter has reportedly spoken with the Los Angeles Angels over their vacancy and is one of the finalists for the job, according to MLB Network's John Morosi.

Showalter, 67, most recently served as the manager of the New York Mets for the past two seasons but was let go by newly appointed President of Baseball Operations David Stearns following a disappointing campaign.

The four-time Manager of the Year would be replacing Phil Nevin, who had his contract option declined by the organization at the end of the season.

It looked like Showalter and the Mets were destined for a long relationship after the organization had 101 wins and made the postseason in his first year at the helm. However, despite having the biggest payroll in all of baseball, New York managed to win just 75 games in 2023 and finished fourth in the NL East.

The Mets were Showalter's fifth stop in his managerial career. He's also had stints with the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.

He won Manager of the year with the Yankees, Rangers, Orioles and Mets while amassing a record of 1,727-1,664 in what has likely been a Hall of Fame career.

Showalter has been responsible for turning around several organizations and he'll have to do much of the same if he is ultimately the Angels' hire. The organization hasn't made the postseason since 2014 and have gone through three managers since Mike Scioscia stepped down after the 2018 campaign.

It'll be particularly difficult for Showalter if Los Angeles doesn't manage to retain two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani—all signs indicate that he is ready to move to a contending organization.

Other Angels' candidates include coach Benji Gil as well as former Angels stars Torii Hunter, Darin Erstad and Tim Salmon, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Heyman also pointed out that Showalter was the runner up for the Angels' job a few years ago, losing out to Joe Maddon.