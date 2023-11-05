LeBron James Says Lakers 'Are Like the Pittsburgh Steelers' After Loss vs. Magic

Rich Storry/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James compared the Purple and Gold's early season struggles to the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers following a 120-101 blowout loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

"We're like the Pittsburgh Steelers right now," James said. "The Pittsburgh Steelers right now have not out-gained or out-scored any of their opponents in this season right now and yet they've got a winning record."

