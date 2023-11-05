X

NBA

    LeBron James Says Lakers 'Are Like the Pittsburgh Steelers' After Loss vs. Magic

    Erin WalshNovember 5, 2023

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 04: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center on November 04, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
    Rich Storry/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James compared the Purple and Gold's early season struggles to the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers following a 120-101 blowout loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

    "We're like the Pittsburgh Steelers right now," James said. "The Pittsburgh Steelers right now have not out-gained or out-scored any of their opponents in this season right now and yet they've got a winning record."

    Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN

    "We got to try to figure it out, because it's definitely been a trend. Offensive rebounds and points off turnovers." LeBron James speaks on tonight's struggles against the Magic. <a href="https://t.co/hN54VsF9dK">pic.twitter.com/hN54VsF9dK</a>

