Jalen Milroe's Dominance Stuns Fans as Alabama Beats LSU After Jayden Daniels Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jalen Milroe was unstoppable during No. 8 Alabama's 45-28 win over No. 14 LSU on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old quarterback completed 15 of his 23 pass attempts for a modest 219 yards through the air. He did most of his damage on the ground, however.

Milroe ran for 155 yards on 20 attempts, recording four rushing touchdowns. Heading into Saturday's action, he had racked up a total of just 142 yards on the ground this season.

His four rushing touchdowns against the Tigers were the highest single-game mark by any Crimson Tide quarterback in the school's history.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had a monster game as well, throwing for 219 yards and two touchdowns with just one interception. He added 163 rushing yards of his own, finding the end zone on the ground as well.

However, he left the contest with just over 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after taking a hit that resulted in a roughing the passer penalty. The Bayou Bengals did not score for the rest of the game.

Alabama moved to 8-1 after the win, as head coach Nick Saban's program has won seven consecutive games after a loss to Texas in Week 2.