X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Jalen Milroe's Dominance Stuns Fans as Alabama Beats LSU After Jayden Daniels Injury

    zach bacharContributor INovember 5, 2023

    TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 04: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Jalen Milroe was unstoppable during No. 8 Alabama's 45-28 win over No. 14 LSU on Saturday night.

    The 20-year-old quarterback completed 15 of his 23 pass attempts for a modest 219 yards through the air. He did most of his damage on the ground, however.

    Milroe ran for 155 yards on 20 attempts, recording four rushing touchdowns. Heading into Saturday's action, he had racked up a total of just 142 yards on the ground this season.

    His four rushing touchdowns against the Tigers were the highest single-game mark by any Crimson Tide quarterback in the school's history.

    College football fans were amazed by Milroe's historic day.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jalen Milroe after 3 quarters:<br><br>13/21<br>200 YDS<br>0 Pass TD<br>142 Rush YDS<br>4 Rush TD<br><br>￼🤷‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/b03isgRqNh">pic.twitter.com/b03isgRqNh</a>

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    Milly rocking EVERYWHERE!! 😤😤<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenMilroe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenMilroe</a><br><br>📺 CBS <a href="https://t.co/d9sG2IaPQN">pic.twitter.com/d9sG2IaPQN</a>

    Touchdown Alabama @TDAlabamaMag

    Alabama quarterback, Jalen Milroe is the first QB in school history to rush for 4 touchdowns in a game. <a href="https://t.co/CyXn6DwcIV">pic.twitter.com/CyXn6DwcIV</a>

    Roll Tide #18™ 🐘 @jerrysandersRTR

    Jalen Milroe is the 1st QB in school history to have 4 rushing touchdowns in a game... <a href="https://t.co/UdcasS3ByS">pic.twitter.com/UdcasS3ByS</a>

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    Jalen Milroe really turning into a problem. Now 219 passing, 155 rushing, 4 TD against LSU.<br><br>Tide is a ridiculous 11 of 13 on third down, most on Milroe takeoffs. Got the last one with a video-game spin move.

    Kyron Samuels @kyronsamuels

    my favorite thing about jalen milroe is how much that kid loves football. you can see the joy on his face out there, bro. that's what it's all about.

    Denton Day (D-Day) @TheDentonDay

    Jalen Milroe's bag tonight <a href="https://t.co/ud3pys9CPA">pic.twitter.com/ud3pys9CPA</a>

    Alabama Rydeouts @MarvinBama16

    JALEN MILROE OUT HERE BREAKING RECORDS TONIGHT <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a> <a href="https://t.co/GOQnrRSTPk">pic.twitter.com/GOQnrRSTPk</a>

    Alabama Rydeouts @MarvinBama16

    Jalen Milroe wants to WIN this game that's for sure

    Tarik D. LaCour @realscientistic

    Jalen Milroe is an absolute monster.<br><br>So glad we got him early because he is becoming a superstar.

    Wyatt Fulton @FultonW_

    So like…can we give Jalen Milroe the Heisman tonight?

    KWON🌹 @Aceboykwon

    Jalen milroe the best player on the field in this Bama vs LSU game &amp; it ain't close

    LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had a monster game as well, throwing for 219 yards and two touchdowns with just one interception. He added 163 rushing yards of his own, finding the end zone on the ground as well.

    However, he left the contest with just over 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after taking a hit that resulted in a roughing the passer penalty. The Bayou Bengals did not score for the rest of the game.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Jayden Daniels was shaken up after this hit. <a href="https://t.co/FX2xKDIRPH">pic.twitter.com/FX2xKDIRPH</a>

    Jalen Milroe's Dominance Stuns Fans as Alabama Beats LSU After Jayden Daniels Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    TigerDroppings @TigerDroppings

    This wasn't called targeting. And now Jayden Daniels is out of the game in concussion protocol. It makes zero sense. <a href="https://t.co/yUGQy30yq7">https://t.co/yUGQy30yq7</a>

    DeeJay Johnson @Go_DeeJay21

    How was that hit on Jayden Daniels not called targeting? Terrible.

    Farrah Yvette @farrah_yvette

    Jayden Daniels deserved better this season.

    Alabama moved to 8-1 after the win, as head coach Nick Saban's program has won seven consecutive games after a loss to Texas in Week 2.

    Next Saturday, the Crimson Tide will look to extend the streak as they travel to Kentucky for a matchup with the Wildcats.