College Football 2023: B/R's Top 25 Rankings After Week 10

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In the final edition of the longstanding Bedlam rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State before the Sooners move to the SEC next season, the Cowboys came away with a 27-24 victory for the biggest upset of Week 10.

It was the second straight loss for a Sooners team that was squarely in the College Football Playoff picture before falling to Kansas last weekend, and outside of Notre Dame picking up its third loss of the season against unranked Clemson, it was the only major upset of the day among Power Five teams.

Washington stayed undefeated with a win over USC in a battle of high-profile quarterbacks, Alabama bested LSU in front of ESPN's College GameDay crew, Texas survived in overtime against Kansas State, and Georgia survived a tough test from Missouri.

On the non-Power Five front, Air Force stumbled against Army for its first loss of the year, and that leaves things wide open for the New Year's Six berth that goes to the nation's top Group of Five team. Tulane made its case to move into that spot with a 13-10 win over East Carolina.

Here's how Bleacher Report's college football writing staff—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Joel Reuter and Brad Shepard—view the top 25 teams in the nation after Week 10 action:

1. Michigan

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Washington

5. Florida State

6. Oregon

T-7. Alabama

T-7. Texas

9. Penn State

10. Ole Miss

11. Louisville

12. Utah

13. Oregon State

T-14. Missouri

T-14. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma State

17. James Madison

T-18. Oklahoma

T-18. Tulane

20. Kansas

21. UCLA

T-22. LSU

T-22. Liberty

24. North Carolina

T-25. Fresno State

T-25. Notre Dame