Ranking Best Values For MLB's Upcoming Free-Agent Starting Pitching Class

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery was not great in the World Series. But the Texas Rangers probably don't get there without his masterful performance in Game 1 of the ALCS, and he pitched well enough for them to win Game 5.

Montgomery had a breakout season in 2023, splitting time between the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. His 2.79 ERA was the lowest of his career, and his 3.56 FIP was his second-best only to the previous season.

It is time for Montgomery to get paid going into his age 30 season. He ranked 13th in fWAR among qualified pitchers.

Montgomery's estimated value is around $18.4 million per year, according to Spotrac, but that seems like an undershot.

It will be interesting to see if the Rangers, who have not been shy about opening the checkbook, throw down for one of their better postseason performers.

Lucas Giolito

This one is really interesting just thinking about how badly teams will want to spend on starting pitching. Giolito, an All-Star in 2019, is in a lower tier of starting pitchers available in free agency. But he's also a productive, reliable starter who could change the outlook of a serious ballclub.

Since 2019, only five pitchers have thrown more innings than Giolito, who turns 30 in July. Only 11 pitchers have a higher fWAR in that span. His ERA and FIP over that time is just outside the top 15.

While Giolito may not be elite, he's been durable and better than most.

This issue is that he was atrocious in his 12 starts after being dealt from the Chicago White Sox ahead of the trade deadline. His 3.79 ERA in 21 starts for the White Sox ballooned to 6.89 in seven starts for the Los Angeles Angels before they placed him on waivers, and he proceeded to be even worse with the Cleveland Guardians.

How much money, if any, did Giolito cost himself at the end of the season? He might be best with a two-year prove it deal that includes an opt-out, as projected here.

Marcus Stroman

Stroman opted out of his $21 million salary with the Chicago Cubs to seek a new deal in free agency. He made the NL All-Star team and finished with a 3.95 ERA in 27 appearances, including 25 starts.

Injuries limited him to 136.2 innings, but he was good when healthy. Stroman, who turns 33 in May, held a 2.28 ERA over 98.2 innings in his first 16 starts before injuries derailed him a bit.