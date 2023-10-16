X

    MLB Rumors: Phillies' Aaron Nola Eyed 8-Year, $200M+ Contract Last Offseason

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 16, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 04: Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during the first inning against the Miami Marlins in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Phillies "never came close" to an extension with starting pitcher Aaron Nola last MLB offseason, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

    Nightengale reported the 2018 All-Star was looking to sign for eight years and more than $200 million. The Phillies, on the other hand, preferred to make the contract four or five years.

    Nola is now due to hit free agency this winter.

