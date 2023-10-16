MLB Rumors: Phillies' Aaron Nola Eyed 8-Year, $200M+ Contract Last Offseason

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies "never came close" to an extension with starting pitcher Aaron Nola last MLB offseason, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale reported the 2018 All-Star was looking to sign for eight years and more than $200 million. The Phillies, on the other hand, preferred to make the contract four or five years.

Nola is now due to hit free agency this winter.

