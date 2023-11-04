Crown Jewel Was Another Predictable Roman Reigns Win, but LA Knight Passed the Test

WWE wasn't going to end Saturday's Crown Jewel PLE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a tie, but Roman Reigns retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over LA Knight was as close as it gets.

Which is to say it was a win for both guys—and especially Knight.

Roman gets to keep marching along to what could be an eventual surpassing of Hulk Hogan's historic time as champion, remaining the focal point of the very tip-top of the company and leaving the door open for things like say, a feud with The Rock.

And Knight exits a "loser" who is solidified as a main-event threat for years to come. Entering Saturday, it was never a question of whether fans would keep supporting him—they will. But there was a question of whether he'd look the part and perhaps an even more concerning question of whether WWE would let him look the part.

Both get a resounding yes. Sometimes guys get in the ring with the actual biggest Superstars and just don't look up to snuff. Knight was, wrestling a high-impact style that worked surprisingly well with Roman's, to the point where even the rest holds were engaging.

And WWE (and Reigns deserves a lot of credit for this too, don't forget) let Knight be important. The man kicked out of a spear. His finisher, the BFT, on its first attempt, technically got a three count, had outside interference not put Reigns' foot on the rope.

That outside interference will be a sticking point for many fans, yet interestingly enough, there's a bit of a give-and-take here.

WWE put itself in this awkward position where the interference makes a lot of sense because it helps Knight look good while taking a loss. The historic-reigning champion couldn't beat him on his lonesome, right?

But...WWE's relied so much on the interference in past Reigns matches that it felt eye-rollingly predictable and Knight ends up looking like a dork who didn't scout his opponent because he got mad and chased Jimmy to the outside.

That's still a minor nitpick in the grand scheme of things if (hopefully!) WWE stops leaning into this match format for Reigns so much. But again, we could go the other direction—if and when that help isn't there for Roman because of betrayal, it's going to feel pretty sweet. And if he had just been winning clean this entire time, fans throw Super Cena accusations out because he's too dominant and...that's a conversation for another time, perhaps.

As a whole, this could have easily been a "let's just get this over with" match. But it was far from it. Reigns sold everything in a big way and Knight really had onlookers convinced at least once that perhaps an upset could really happen.

It was the sort of match that, when looking back at a title run this long through the benefit of hindsight, will actually be remembered fondly and not skipped over—because boy are there a few of those, too.

And it was also the sort of match that will go down as a massive springboard to bigger things for the challenger and technical loser.

What are those things? It seems obvious Knight will move on to something like challenging Logan Paul for the U.S. title. Actually, that's about as good as it gets for WWE—Paul will put his massive platform to work outside of the company, essentially promoting to all the lapsed fans and new ones that they've got this Attitude Era throwback by the name of LA Knight and he's worth checking out.

As always, a predictable result in pro wrestling doesn't have to mean it can't entertain. That was the case at Crown Jewel. More importantly, a predictable result can still move Superstar, company and otherwise forward in important ways.

It sounds absolutely bonkers to say Knight was fighting for something bigger than a unified championship on Saturday. But in this blurred-lines reality that is pro wrestling now, fans understood all too well what was at stake if he didn't look the part.