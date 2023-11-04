John Cena, Logan Paul and The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Card

9 of 9

The rise of LA Knight has been impressive. In short order, he has become a top challenger to Roman Reigns and found his own magic as a unique opponent for The Tribal Chief.



While Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn were veterans who earned their spots against Reigns through steady work, most of Knight's veteran work was before he came to WWE.



When he arrived on the main roster, he built himself up through charisma, selling the crowd on his confidence.



In his match with Reigns, he brought the fight. He sent a dominant champion reeling. As time went on, Knight was challenged to work at a main event level, and he did just that.



This was the best match WWE fans have seen from The Megastar. WWE gave a him a visual win over Reigns, saved only by Jimmy Uso. It was an important moment for Knight.

