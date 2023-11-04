Yoshinobu Yamamoto Breaks Yu Darvish's Record in Japan Ahead of 2023 MLB Free Agency

Eric Espada/Getty Images

If Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets posted by the Orix Buffaloes this offseason, the right-hander made a great impression in his final NPB start on Saturday.

In Orix's 5-1 win over Hanshin, Yamamoto broke Yu Darvish's Japan Series record of 14 strikeouts.

