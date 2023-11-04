Yoshinobu Yamamoto Breaks Yu Darvish's Record in Japan Ahead of 2023 MLB Free Agency

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Breaks Yu Darvish's Record in Japan Ahead of 2023 MLB Free AgencyNovember 4, 2023
Eric Espada/Getty Images
If Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets posted by the Orix Buffaloes this offseason, the right-hander made a great impression in his final NPB start on Saturday.
In Orix's 5-1 win over Hanshin, Yamamoto broke Yu Darvish's Japan Series record of 14 strikeouts.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.