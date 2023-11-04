X

MLB

    Yoshinobu Yamamoto Breaks Yu Darvish's Record in Japan Ahead of 2023 MLB Free Agency

    Adam WellsNovember 4, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of Team Japan delivers a pitch against Team Mexico during the fifth inning during the World Baseball Classic Semifinals at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
    Eric Espada/Getty Images

    If Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets posted by the Orix Buffaloes this offseason, the right-hander made a great impression in his final NPB start on Saturday.

    In Orix's 5-1 win over Hanshin, Yamamoto broke Yu Darvish's Japan Series record of 14 strikeouts.

    Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    Yoshinobu Yamamoto just pitched a complete game on 138 pitches in his last start before becoming an MLB free agent<br><br>He had 14 strikeouts, breaking Yu Darvish's Japan Series record <a href="https://t.co/SleSD0Kl4c">pic.twitter.com/SleSD0Kl4c</a>

