MLB MVP 2023: Predicting the Race After Rangers Beat Diamondbacks in World Series

1 of 2

Loren Elliott/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Ohtani is the runaway favorite to win the AL MVP.

The two-way player could be the unanimous first-place choice because of his contributions at the plate and on the mound.

The Angels superstar led the AL in home runs, on-base percentage, OPS and slugging percentage.

As a pitcher, Ohtani went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts.

Without Ohtani, the injury-riddled Angels probably would have competed for the worst record in the majors.

Los Angeles did everything it could to build around its superstar, but even a handful of deadline-day trades did not elevate the team inside the AL West, which speaks to the organization's overall struggles more than anything.

The AL MVP could be the last achievement that Ohtani receives as an Angels player.