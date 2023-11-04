MLB MVP 2023: Predicting the Race After Rangers Beat Diamondbacks in World Series

MLB MVP 2023: Predicting the Race After Rangers Beat Diamondbacks in World SeriesNovember 4, 2023
The only thing left to do involving the 2023 Major League Baseball season is to hand out awards.
Three players are in contention to win the two Most Valuable Player awards, which will be handed out on November 16.
Shohei Ohtani should get the majority of the first-place votes in the American League.
The bigger question surrounding Ohtani may be whether that is the last honor he earns as a member of the Los Angeles Angels.
The National League MVP is likely down to Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts.
Each leadoff hitter turned in fantastic seasons, so voters may have only one or two statistics that sway their decisions.
American League
Ohtani is the runaway favorite to win the AL MVP.
The two-way player could be the unanimous first-place choice because of his contributions at the plate and on the mound.
The Angels superstar led the AL in home runs, on-base percentage, OPS and slugging percentage.
As a pitcher, Ohtani went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts.
Without Ohtani, the injury-riddled Angels probably would have competed for the worst record in the majors.
Los Angeles did everything it could to build around its superstar, but even a handful of deadline-day trades did not elevate the team inside the AL West, which speaks to the organization's overall struggles more than anything.
The AL MVP could be the last achievement that Ohtani receives as an Angels player.
He will hit free agency in the offseason and will be coveted by all of the biggest spenders in the sport.
National League
Acuna and Betts went head-to-head in the more competitive MVP race during the regular season.
Acuna starred in his first full season back from an ACL tear to post a .337 batting average, 1.012 OPS, 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and 73 stolen bases.
The Atlanta right fielder became the first player to ever record 40 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season.
Acuna was the best player on the top team in baseball, and his historic achievement should resonate with voters.
Betts made a late push to claim first-place votes as the Los Angeles Dodgers wrapped up another NL West title.
The second baseman and outfielder produced 39 home runs, 107 RBIs, a .294 batting average and .987 OPS.
Betts' statistics are comparable in every category, except for stolen bases, to Acuna, which is why some voters can justify selecting the Dodgers superstar.
Acuna turned in the better overall season and impacted games in every facet of the offense. That should give him the nod over Betts when the final vote tally is revealed.