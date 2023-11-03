WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights Before Crown Jewel

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com.

For the second straight week, WWE SmackDown emanated from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, just one day ahead of Crown Jewel.



Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul would meet in a final weigh in for their United States Championship match.



Bayley looked to weaken Bianca Belair in a one-on-one contest before The EST challenged Iyo Sky.



Roman Reigns and LA Knight were both in attendance and certain to want to get the final shot in before their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. John Cena has his own score to settle with Solo Sikoa.



The Brawling Brutes challenged Pretty Deadly in a Donnybrook Rules match. Kevin Owens hoped to shut up Austin Theory with another punch to the face.

