Dodgers FA Clayton Kershaw Has Surgery on Shoulder Injury; Eyes Summer 2024 Return

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw is officially on the mend.

Kershaw announced Friday on Instagram that he underwent surgery to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule of his left shoulder. The Los Angeles Dodgers legend is "hopeful" for a return to the field in summer 2024.

Kershaw had been dealing with a shoulder injury for much of the 2023 season.

The 35-year-old landed on the injured list with shoulder soreness and was sidelined for about five weeks. He was reinstated on Aug. 10, but the Dodgers reiterated a few times that he wasn't 100 percent.

Because of the aliment, Kershaw struggled with his fastball velocity and command to close out the 2023 campaign. His performance was still solid, though, as he posted a 2.46 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 131.2 innings across 24 starts.

However, Kershaw started Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and was abysmal, allowing six runs in not even an inning of work before being pulled.

The Dodgers ended up being swept by the Diamondbacks, which marked their second straight exit in the NLDS after falling to the San Diego Padres in 2022.

After the Dodgers were eliminated, Kershaw told reporters that he was "not sure" what his playing future holds. He also revealed to The Athletic's Andy McCollough that he was considering undergoing additional examination on his injured shoulder.

Kershaw is now a free agent, and his status has been questioned in each of the last few offseasons as he undoubtedly nears retirement. Considering he wrote that he's targeting a return in 2024, it appears he won't be hanging up the cleats just yet.

Kershaw has spent his entire 16-year career with the Dodgers, but if the team doesn't re-sign him this winter, he'll be among the top free-agent pitchers available.