Report: Colorado's Deion Sanders Appoints Pat Shurmur to Call Plays vs. Oregon State

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly planning to install Pat Shurmur as his new offensive play-caller for Saturday's game against No. 16 Oregon State.

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, Shurmur is the Colorado's offensive quality control analyst, meaning Sanders must promote him into a full-time coaching role in order for him to coach on Saturday.

McMurphy added that while Shurmur will call the plays, offensive coordinator Sean Lewis will still be the one who signals them in.

Shurmur, 58, is an experienced play-caller at the NFL level, as he was both an offensive coordinator and head coach on multiple occasions.

His first OC job was with the St. Louis Rams from 2009 to 2010, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 to 2015, the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 and the Denver Broncos from 2020 to 2021.

Shurmur was also the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2011 to 2012 and the New York Giants from 2018 to 2019.

He went just 19-46 with no playoff appearances as an NFL head coach, and teams with which he was the offensive coordinator made the playoffs only twice in eight seasons.

The Buffaloes' offense looked great early in the season with Deion's son, Shedeur Sanders, leading the way at quarterback, along with two-way star Travis Hunter, who plays wide receiver on offense.

Colorado started the season 3-0 and averaged 38.6 points per game during that stretch, but they are just 1-4 since then and averaged 26.6 points per game over those five contests.

A lack of protection from the offensive line has played a significant role in the Buffs' recent lack of success, as Sanders has been sacked 41 times this season.

Still, Sanders is a top-flight talent who is putting up great numbers otherwise, as he is completing 71.1 percent of his passes for 2,637 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions, while also rushing for three scores.

Colorado has also lacked a consistent running game. Dylan Edwards is the team's leading rusher this season with only 262 yards.

At 4-4, the Buffs are in danger of missing out on a bowl game after looking like surefire locks to go bowling earlier this season.

To gain bowl eligibility, Colorado must win at least two of its final four games against Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State and No. 18 Utah.