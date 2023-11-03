Examining MLB World Series 2024 Odds After Rangers Beat Dbacks for 2023 Championship

Harry How/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers will face tough opposition in their quest to become the first repeat World Series champion since the New York Yankees' three-peat from 1998-2000.

Texas is tied with the Houston Astros for the third-best odds to win the 2024 Fall Classic. The two 2023 ALCS participants own the best odds of any American League teams.

Atlanta and the Los Angeles Dodgers are once again on top of the World Series odds board from the National League.

That means each of the last four World Series winners are on top of the 2024 odds chart, but neither Los Angeles, Atlanta or Houston made it back to the Fall Classic the year after their championship.

In fact, only the Astros appeared in consecutive World Series in the last five seasons, so the challenge in front of Texas is historically difficult.

2024 World Series Odds

Atlanta (+700; bet $100 to win $700)

Los Angeles Dodgers (+750)

Houston (+900)

Texas (+900)

Philadelphia (+1100)

New York Yankees (+1500)

Baltimore (+1600)

Toronto (+1700)

San Diego (+1800)

Tampa Bay (+1900)

Seattle (+2000)

New York Mets (+2000)

Boston (+2200)

Minnesota (+2500)

Chicago Cubs (+3000)

Arizona (+3000)

San Francisco (+3500)

Cincinnati (+4000)

St. Louis (+4000)

Milwaukee (+4000)

Miami (+5500)

Detroit (+6000)

Cleveland (+6000)

Pittsburgh (+6000)

Los Angeles Angels (+8000)

Washington (+9000)

Chicago White Sox (+10000)

Kansas City (+15000)

Colorado (+20000)

Oakland (+20000)

Texas will be in contention to win the World Series because it brings back all of its offensive core, led by two-time World Series Most Valuable Player Corey Seager.

The Rangers proved they could win as the World Series as a wild-card team, so as long as they reach the playoffs, they will feel confident about their title chances.

Houston and Texas should once again go head-to-head in the AL West and a strong case could be made that whomever wins that division will be the favorite to take the AL pennant in 2024.

The Baltimore Orioles' young core will be one year older. That unit will be hungrier after its unsuccessful foray into the postseason that ended at the hands of the Rangers in the ALDS.

Baltimore will face competition from the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

Any of those four AL East teams and the pair of Texas and Houston should be favored over any AL Central team to win the World Series.

The Detroit Tigers could be a long shot out of the AL if their young core take a step forward, like Baltimore did in 2023.

Atlanta and Los Angeles will still be in the mix at the top of the NL, but they both need to reinforce their pitching staffs in the offseason after dealing with injuries.

Each team can hit as well as any team in the majors. If they improve their pitching depth, or stay healthier in 2024, they could be tougher to beat in the NL.

Philadelphia should contend once again, but it has two key free-agent decisions to make with Aaron Nola and Rhys Hoskins.

Milwaukee is always a player in the NL Central, but the Brewers have been unable to get deep into the postseason.

The NL champion came from either the NL East or West in the last seven series, a stat that is not surprising given the talent strewn across the entire NL East and the Dodgers roster.

Arizona appears to have a much tougher road back to the Fall Classic than Texas because the powers in the NL could reload and make the path even to the NLCS harder for the DBacks and others.

