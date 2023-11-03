Ranking the NHL's 12 Best Goalie Mask Designs for 2023-24

12 of 12

Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

My goodness, look at this beauty.

First off, the glittering gold throughout the mask stands out immediately. The mask mixed with his gear setup makes him maybe the best-dressed goalie on the ice in the NHL, but this mask hits all the right notes.

It's got a kind of '90s/'00s classic style to it with his nickname on the front below the cage. It's got an intricate design within the face of the mask itself to give it the Roman gladiator kind of feel we've come to expect from Senators goalies in the past. Plus, there's a little bit of history in there as well, with Marvin the Martian making an appearance in a nod to Patrick Lalime, who made Marvin the main character on his Sens goalie masks back in the day.

This is another incredible piece of work from Sylvie Marsolais and Alexandre Mathys in Québec. It's the kind of mask that almost makes you say, "They don't make them like that anymore..." except they are making them like that.