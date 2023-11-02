MLB Player Choice Awards 2023 Results: Winners and Twitter Reaction

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ronald Acuña Jr.'s record-breaking 2023 is continuing even after the season's end.

The Atlanta Braves star swept the NL Outstanding Player and MLB Player of the Year votes during the 2023 Players Choice Awards broadcasted Thursday on ESPN's SportsCenter.

World Series champion second baseman Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers won his second Man of the Year Award.

Other notable honors went to Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, who earned a $1 million bonus for his Comeback Player of the Year Award, and Cy Young favorite Gerrit Cole, who was named the AL's Outstanding Pitcher.

The full results and finalists of the 2023 Players Choice Awards are below.

NL Outstanding Rookie: Arizona Diamondbacks LF Corbin Carroll

Finalists: New York Mets RHP Kodai Senga, Cincinnati Reds 1B Spencer Steer

AL Outstanding Rookie: Baltimore Orioles 3B Gunnar Henderson

Finalists: Boston Red Sox 1B Triston Casas, Texas Rangers 3B Josh Jung

NL Comeback Player: Chicago Cubs CF Cody Bellinger

Finalists: San Francisco Giants RF Michael Conforto, Philadelphia Phillies DH Bryce Harper

AL Comeback Player: Chicago White Sox RHP Liam Hendriks

Finalists: Tampa Bay Rays RHP Tyler Glasnow, Baltimore Orioles 1B Ryan O'Hearn

NL Outstanding Pitcher: San Diego Padres LHP Blake Snell

Finalists: Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen, Chicago Cubs LHP Justin Steele

AL Outstanding Pitcher: New York Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole

Finalists: Baltimore Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish, Minnesota Twins RHP Sonny Gray

NL Outstanding Player: Atlanta Braves RF Ronald Acuña

Finalists: Los Angeles Dodgers RF Mookie Betts, Atlanta Braves 1B Matt Olson

AL Outstanding Player: Los Angeles Angels TWP Shohei Ohtani

Finalists: Tampa Bay Rays 1B Yandy Díaz, Texas Rangers SS Corey Seager

MLB Player of the Year: Acuña

Finalists: Betts, Ohtani

Marvin Miller Man of the Year: Texas Rangers 2B Marcus Semien

Finalists: Chicago Cubs LF Ian Happ, New York mets SS Francisco Lindor

Curt Flood Award: Phil Bradley

Finalist: Scott Sanderson

These awards were chosen by in-person clubhouse balloting of all MLB players in September.

Fans celebrated Liam Hendriks' win as AL Comeback Player of the Year. The Cubs closer announced his cancer diagnosis in January and announced he was in remission in April. He made his comeback in May and recorded a save in a 3-2 win over the Yankees on June 6 before he was sidelined by a UCL injury.

Gunnar Henderson was named the AL Outstanding Rookie after becoming the first Oriole to top 20 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 10 stolen bases in his debut season, per MLBPA.

His win had fans calling for the Orioles to extend Henderson's rookie contract.

Cubs fans made similar pleas to the Cubs regarding Bellinger, the NL Comeback Player of the Year who just finished a one-year deal in Chicago and is expected to opt out of his 2024 mutual option.