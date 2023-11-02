X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    MLB Player Choice Awards 2023 Results: Winners and Twitter Reaction

    Julia StumbaughNovember 2, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 12: Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) looks on during game four of the NLDS game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on October 12, 2023, at Citizens Bank Park. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Ronald Acuña Jr.'s record-breaking 2023 is continuing even after the season's end.

    The Atlanta Braves star swept the NL Outstanding Player and MLB Player of the Year votes during the 2023 Players Choice Awards broadcasted Thursday on ESPN's SportsCenter.

    World Series champion second baseman Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers won his second Man of the Year Award.

    Other notable honors went to Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, who earned a $1 million bonus for his Comeback Player of the Year Award, and Cy Young favorite Gerrit Cole, who was named the AL's Outstanding Pitcher.

    The full results and finalists of the 2023 Players Choice Awards are below.

    NL Outstanding Rookie: Arizona Diamondbacks LF Corbin Carroll

    Finalists: New York Mets RHP Kodai Senga, Cincinnati Reds 1B Spencer Steer

    AL Outstanding Rookie: Baltimore Orioles 3B Gunnar Henderson

    MLB Player Choice Awards 2023 Results: Winners and Twitter Reaction
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Finalists: Boston Red Sox 1B Triston Casas, Texas Rangers 3B Josh Jung

    NL Comeback Player: Chicago Cubs CF Cody Bellinger

    Finalists: San Francisco Giants RF Michael Conforto, Philadelphia Phillies DH Bryce Harper

    AL Comeback Player: Chicago White Sox RHP Liam Hendriks

    Finalists: Tampa Bay Rays RHP Tyler Glasnow, Baltimore Orioles 1B Ryan O'Hearn

    NL Outstanding Pitcher: San Diego Padres LHP Blake Snell

    Finalists: Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen, Chicago Cubs LHP Justin Steele

    AL Outstanding Pitcher: New York Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole

    Finalists: Baltimore Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish, Minnesota Twins RHP Sonny Gray

    NL Outstanding Player: Atlanta Braves RF Ronald Acuña

    Finalists: Los Angeles Dodgers RF Mookie Betts, Atlanta Braves 1B Matt Olson

    AL Outstanding Player: Los Angeles Angels TWP Shohei Ohtani

    Finalists: Tampa Bay Rays 1B Yandy Díaz, Texas Rangers SS Corey Seager

    MLB Player of the Year: Acuña

    Finalists: Betts, Ohtani

    Marvin Miller Man of the Year: Texas Rangers 2B Marcus Semien

    Finalists: Chicago Cubs LF Ian Happ, New York mets SS Francisco Lindor

    Curt Flood Award: Phil Bradley

    Finalist: Scott Sanderson

    These awards were chosen by in-person clubhouse balloting of all MLB players in September.

    Fans celebrated Liam Hendriks' win as AL Comeback Player of the Year. The Cubs closer announced his cancer diagnosis in January and announced he was in remission in April. He made his comeback in May and recorded a save in a 3-2 win over the Yankees on June 6 before he was sidelined by a UCL injury.

    Vinnie Duber @VinnieDuber

    The players' union voted Liam Hendriks the AL Comeback Player of the Year as part of its Players Choice Awards. Hard to imagine a better comeback than Liam's.

    White Sox Gameday (Oscar Colas Fan Account) @ChiSox_Gameday

    Congratulations Liam Hendriks, one of the best people in baseball. Get healthy can't wait to see you back out there

    The Ultra Vivid Matt Lament @MLamentB

    When people ask who my favorite baseball team is these days I just answer "Liam Hendriks." <a href="https://t.co/l1QIh3p6rF">https://t.co/l1QIh3p6rF</a>

    Payton🎃🧡 @SoxBearPayton

    My mom currently has the same cancer Liam had so his story hits close to home💚 so deserved, love you Liam! <a href="https://t.co/kfzps7zWZs">https://t.co/kfzps7zWZs</a>

    Matty Jiles @Mattyplayzbass

    It's so unfair that he only got a few outings before getting hurt. It would be awesome if he found a way to pitch some next year.<br><br>Regardless, and incredible story of perseverance and I'm so glad I was at his first game back! <a href="https://t.co/NmeeXOOwzK">https://t.co/NmeeXOOwzK</a>

    Gunnar Henderson was named the AL Outstanding Rookie after becoming the first Oriole to top 20 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 10 stolen bases in his debut season, per MLBPA.

    His win had fans calling for the Orioles to extend Henderson's rookie contract.

    Michael @MICrosby

    Sign him up 8 -10 yr now

    Skipjack @Skipjack0079

    Extend him

    86  #FNAFMovieSweep @noreturnfrom86_

    Lifetime contract right now

    Cubs fans made similar pleas to the Cubs regarding Bellinger, the NL Comeback Player of the Year who just finished a one-year deal in Chicago and is expected to opt out of his 2024 mutual option.

    OBVIOUS SHIRTS® @obvious_shirts

    Congrats!! Now please "Comeback" to the Cubs!

    Cody Bellinger Enthusiast @CubsSTHSoph

    Congrats <a href="https://twitter.com/Cody_Bellinger?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cody_Bellinger</a>! Now comeback to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Cubs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cubs</a>.

    Fans will now wait for the Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards on January 28, when the MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year honors will be awarded.