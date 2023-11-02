Rangers' Will Smith Becomes 1st Player to Win 3 Straight Titles on 3 Different Teams

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Will Smith is the definition of a champion.

The Texas Rangers reliever is the first player in MLB history to win three straight World Series titles with three different teams. He's also the first player across any of the four major North American sports (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL) to accomplish the feat.

Prior to winning the Fall Classic with the Rangers on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Smith was a member of the Atlanta Braves' 2021 title-winning squad and the Houston Astros' championship roster in 2022.

Smith appeared in two World Series games for the Rangers this year, striking out two batters and allowing two runs in just 1.1 innings of work.

The 34-year-old also tossed four innings in four World Series games with the Braves in 2021, striking out one batter and allowing two hits, but he did not appear in a single postseason game for the Astros in 2022.

Smith began his MLB career in 2012 with the Kansas City Royals and he has also played for the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants.

During the 2023 regular season, Smith posted a 4.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 57.1 innings across 60 relief appearances.