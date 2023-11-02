Clippers' Russell Westbrook Talks James Harden Trade: 'Going to Be Ups and Downs'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

With James Harden joining the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week, there have been lingering questions about his fit alongside Russell Westbrook.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday night, Westbrook acknowledged that it's going to be a process for himself and Harden to generate some chemistry in a lineup that also includes Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Westbrook said following a 130-125 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, via Mark Medina of The Sporting Tribune:

"Give it a break. It'll be a process. I don't have the answer. I don't predict the future. I don't know what's going to happen. I don't know, bro. But it's going to be a process. It's going to be ups and downs. There are going to be good games and bad games. It's not going to come together and mesh, and we're going to be perfectly fine. That's unrealistic expectations for everybody. The realistic expectations is that it's going to be a process. I don't have an answer for what that is."

The Clippers acquired Harden in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week and he's expected to be inserted into the starting lineup alongside Leonard and George.

Westbrook's status in the starting lineup has been questioned since the trade, though the Clips would benefit from at least testing out a starting five that includes both him and Harden alongside Leonard and George. If it doesn't work, Westbrook could be moved into a bench role.

Westbrook and Harden played together in Oklahoma City from 2008-12 and in Houston from 2019-20. However, Harden played in a sixth-man role for the Thunder and his partnership with Westbrook in Houston generated mixed results.

Luckily for the Clippers, it's still early in the season and the team has plenty of time to generate some chemistry before the games begin to become far more important due to playoff implications.