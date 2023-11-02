World Series 2023: Biggest Offseason Questions for Rangers and Diamondbacks

1 of 2

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Arizona could lose two cornerstones of its outfield to free agency.

Pham and Gurriel should attract all sorts of interest from across the majors in an outfield market that does not have too many big names.

Cody Bellinger and Teoscar Hernandez should be the top outfield targets in free agency, but after that, there are a lot of veteran players, like Pham and Gurriel, who could end up as solid middle-of-the-lineup pieces.

The D-Backs have Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy all on the 40-man roster, but all of them are left-handed hitting outfielders.

Pham and Gurriel worked perfectly within the Arizona lineup due to their ability to hit left-handed pitching.

Arizona is at least a year away, and maybe even two years, from calling up Druw Jones. The 19-year-old and a majority of the D-Backs' top prospects finished the minor-league season in Single-A or Double-A.

The D-Backs will probably look to sign veteran right-handed outfielders if they can't retain Pham or Gurriel.

They should at least push to sign one of them to keep some consistency within the batting order, but with the way the outfield market looks, they might not match the spending power of other World Series contenders.

Arizona's situation at third base is easier to figure out. If Evan Longoria retires, or decides not to return, the D-Backs can go into Spring Training with a platoon of Emmanuel Rivera and Jace Peterson.