MLB Free Agents 2023: Rumors, Predictions for Juan Soto, Aaron Nola, More

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Juan Soto should be the face of the San Diego Padres for the foreseeable future as its best player and one of the star-studded team's most recognizable faces. Instead, as Nightengale reported, "MLB executives continue to believe that Padres All-Star outfielder Soto, who hit .274 with 35 homers and 109 RBI, will be traded this winter."

The 2023 All-Star not only was an offensive force for the Padres but maintained a fielding percentage of .986 in left field.



The homers were the most of his career while the RBIs were second only to the 110 he put together in 2019. He also struck out the second-most times of his career, with the most also coming in the aforementioned 2019 season.



In a season that can best be described as an abject failure for the Padres, he was the lone bright spot. It makes sense that a team such as the New York Yankees may be interested in adding him to their roster, even if preliminary talks have not begun, contrary to earlier reports.



The Yankees were an abysmal offensively, ranking 29th in team batting average (.227) and 25th in home runs (673). His 35 home runs would instantly elevate the team's output and his fielding would greatly improve an area of concern for the Bronx Bombers.



Whether the Yankees have enough worthwhile pieces to convince the Padres to make the deal is the question. Considering the team's desire to "slash payroll," of which Soto is due $33 million according to MLBTradeRumors.com, it may not be as tough to convince New York, or any other interested party, to complete the transaction.

