LeBron James Praised by NBA Fans for 'Carrying' Lakers vs. Clippers Without Harden

Who else but LeBron James?



The Los Angeles Lakers star lifted the Purple and Gold to a 130-125 comeback overtime victory over the James Harden-less Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena to improve to 3-2 on the season.

The Clippers acquired Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. While he was in Los Angeles and around the team on Tuesday following the trade, Harden did not suit up for Wednesday's loss to the Lakers.

The Purple and Gold entered halftime down 61-48 to the Clippers thanks to solid performances by Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard. However, James spearheaded a second half and overtime eruption to lift the Lakers to victory.

James finished the game with 35 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks in what was his best game of the 2023-24 campaign to date.

After the win, NBA fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, praised James for "carrying" the Lakers on Wednesday night:

James is in his 21st NBA season and at 39 years old, the way he is performing is unheard of.

The four-time NBA champion entered Wednesday's game averaging 22.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in four games while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor and 30.4 percent from deep.

James clearly has his sights set on another title, and his ability to elevate his game when his team needs it most remains unmatched.