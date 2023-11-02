X

NBA

    LeBron James Praised by NBA Fans for 'Carrying' Lakers vs. Clippers Without Harden

    Erin WalshNovember 2, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, goes up for a dunk as Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Who else but LeBron James?

    The Los Angeles Lakers star lifted the Purple and Gold to a 130-125 comeback overtime victory over the James Harden-less Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena to improve to 3-2 on the season.

    The Clippers acquired Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. While he was in Los Angeles and around the team on Tuesday following the trade, Harden did not suit up for Wednesday's loss to the Lakers.

    The Purple and Gold entered halftime down 61-48 to the Clippers thanks to solid performances by Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard. However, James spearheaded a second half and overtime eruption to lift the Lakers to victory.

    James finished the game with 35 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks in what was his best game of the 2023-24 campaign to date.

    NBA @NBA

    LEBRON TAKEOVER 🤯<br><br>HE'S GOT 32 PTS (11 in Q4)<br><br>📺: Lakers-Clippers | Live on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/nUdFym6Kr9">pic.twitter.com/nUdFym6Kr9</a>

    NBA @NBA

    LeBron on the chasedown ‼️<br><br>📺: Lakers-Clippers | Live on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/MYoGq9Dmz7">pic.twitter.com/MYoGq9Dmz7</a>

    After the win, NBA fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, praised James for "carrying" the Lakers on Wednesday night:

    Jon Ross @Lakeshow97

    IN HIS TWENTY-FIRST SEASON LEBRON JAMES IS CARRYING THE LAKERS TO VICTORY 🐐 🐐 🐐

    🎗NBA•Fan🎗 @Klutch_23

    LeBron carrying offensively

    cheerio. @29akb

    lebron really carrying the team despite being 38 years old, damn

    Phantom @Phantom_slice7

    LeBron carrying like this in season 21 is insane

    NotKingJames @NotKingJamess

    LeBron carrying the franchise on his back still happening

    Flakes ❄️ @NickGeeDoe

    Lebron really carrying STILL

    The Hoops Hippie @TheHoopsHippie

    LeBron James turns 39 next month and he is legitimately carrying this LAL squad. Amazing to see. <br><br>ALSO…. Kawhi ballin 😮‍💨

    Deka 🐺 @Fr3shMuzik

    Lebron gone forever be in his prime carrying teams

    Hub @KenHeLive

    Don't take LeBron James for granted. This is not normal.

    GOWIE @DaKidGowie

    I'll never understand how people can watch LeBron hoop like this at 39 years old and deny his greatness.

    kingtisemedia @kingtisemedia

    I'm hearing a LeBron clutch player of the year award is on the horizon

    James is in his 21st NBA season and at 39 years old, the way he is performing is unheard of.

    The four-time NBA champion entered Wednesday's game averaging 22.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in four games while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor and 30.4 percent from deep.

    James clearly has his sights set on another title, and his ability to elevate his game when his team needs it most remains unmatched.

    James and the Lakers will look to keep the momentum going on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.