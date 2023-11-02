Rangers' Corey Seager Wins 2023 World Series MVP Award After G5 Win vs. Diamondbacks

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

For the second time in his career, Corey Seager is the World Series MVP.

The Texas Rangers shortstop was named the 2023 World Series MVP after helping his team seal a 5-0 series-clinching win in Game 5 of the Fall Classic on Wednesday night at Chase Field.

Seager also won the World Series MVP award in 2020 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 29-year-old is now just the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to win multiple World Series MVP trophies since the award's inception in 1955. He joins Hall of Famer's Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson as the only players to win the award twice.

Seager was brilliant in this year's Fall Classic, slashing .286/.375/.762 with three home runs, six RBI and 16 total bases on six hits in five games.

The two-time Silver Slugger also delivered the team's first hit in the seventh inning of Game 5 to break up Zac Gallen's no-hitter. The hit was the first of three consecutive hits by the Rangers that resulted in the team taking a 1-0 lead.

Seager, who is in his second season in Texas, signed a blockbuster 10-year, $325 million deal with the Rangers in December 2021 as a free agent. To Texas fans, he's certainly already lived up to that contract.

Seager was dominant in the regular season for the Rangers, slashing .327/.390/.623 with 33 home runs, 96 RBI and two stolen bases in 119 games. Through the entire 2023 postseason, he hit .318/.451/.682 with six home runs and 12 RBI in 17 games.