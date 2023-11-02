Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz Announces He Will Remain at School Despite Brian Ferentz's Exit

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz announced his intent to remain at the university despite his son Brian Ferentz's impending departure as offensive coordinator.

Ferentz added more commentary on the matter during his radio show (h/t Scott Dochterman of The Athletic).

"I enjoy coaching. Fortunately, I feel really good. The doctors told me, I'm OK; I hope they're, right. And I hope to keep doing this for quite a while. And I've always loved being here. I've been here 34 years now.

"I gotta tell you, when the winds blowing like it was this morning, or yesterday morning, that may or may give you a little second thought. But outside of that, I like what I do. And most of all, like young people we've had a chance to work with."

Iowa interim athletic director Beth Goetz announced on Monday that Brian Ferentz would remain with the team through its bowl game. However, Iowa will be moving in a different direction at OC beginning in 2024.

Kirk Ferentz, 68, has been Iowa's head coach since 1999. Five of his teams have finished top 10 in the final Associated Press polls. He also led the Hawkeyes to Big Ten titles in 2002 and 2004.

Ferentz has led Iowa to Big Ten West titles in 2015 and 2021 and could very well do so again in 2023. The No. 24 Hawkeyes currently sit in a four-way tie atop the division at 3-2.

However, the offense is clearly holding the team back once again. Iowa finished 99th out of 130 Division I FBS teams in points per game in 2021. The Hawkeyes then landed 123rd of 131 teams in 2022. This year, Iowa is 120th among 133 teams.

Iowa is notably struggling in Big Ten play and especially lately. Quarterbacks Deacon Hill and Cade McNamara have combined to throw just six touchdown passes in eight games. Iowa has only scored one offensive touchdown in each of its last two games.

The Hawkeyes have also averaged just 15.2 points per game in conference play. Those matchups include a 31-0 loss to Penn State and a 12-10 loss to Minnesota last week.